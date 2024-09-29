trendingPhotosDetail

English

3110377

Five most expensive things owned by Anil Ambani, Tina Ambani

Anil Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Group, has witnessed several ups and downs in his professional life. Despite the hardships, he has managed to maintain a luxurious lifestyle with his wife Tina Ambani.

Once the sixth-richest person in the world, Anil Ambani went bankrupt in 2020. Overcoming the adversities, he has maintained a fancy lifestyle with his wife and former Bollywood actress, Tina Ambani. Let's have a glance,

1. A lavish 17-storey house

1/5 Anil Ambani and Tina Ambani own a lavish 17-storey home in Mumbai, worth Rs 5,000 crores. Located in the Pali hill area, the house spans 16,000 square feet. Interestingly, this luxurious house has a rooftop helipad that is capable of accommodating multiple helicopters.

2. Expensive features and design

2/5 The luxurious property owned by the Ambani couple features an open swimming pool, sprawling terrace gardens, multiple gyms, and garages. Moreover, each floor is dedicated to an Ambani family member.

3. Private jet worth Rs 311 crores

3/5 The Ambani couple also owns a private jet worth Rs 311 crores. According to a Times of India report, this luxurious private jet features three cabin zones and a range of 6,390 nautical miles, offering comfort and style.

4. A fleet of expensive cars

4/5 The Ambani family's garage reflects their interest in high-range cars such as Rolls Royce Phantom, Lexus XUV, Audi Q7 and Mercedes GLK350.

5. Anil Ambani's net worth