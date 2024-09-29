Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3110377
HomePhotos

Five most expensive things owned by Anil Ambani, Tina Ambani

Anil Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Group, has witnessed several ups and downs in his professional life. Despite the hardships, he has managed to maintain a luxurious lifestyle with his wife Tina Ambani.

  • Meemansa Shekhawat
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Sep 29, 2024, 09:28 AM IST

Once the sixth-richest person in the world, Anil Ambani went bankrupt in 2020. Overcoming the adversities, he has maintained a fancy lifestyle with his wife and former Bollywood actress, Tina Ambani. Let's have a glance, 

1. A lavish 17-storey house

A lavish 17-storey house
1/5

Anil Ambani and Tina Ambani own a lavish 17-storey home in Mumbai, worth Rs 5,000 crores. Located in the Pali hill area, the house spans 16,000 square feet. Interestingly, this luxurious house has a rooftop helipad that is capable of accommodating multiple helicopters.

2. Expensive features and design

Expensive features and design
2/5

The luxurious property owned by the Ambani couple features an open swimming pool, sprawling terrace gardens, multiple gyms, and garages. Moreover, each floor is dedicated to an Ambani family member. 

3. Private jet worth Rs 311 crores

Private jet worth Rs 311 crores
3/5

The Ambani couple also owns a private jet worth Rs 311 crores. According to a Times of India report, this luxurious private jet features three cabin zones and a range of 6,390 nautical miles, offering comfort and style. 

4. A fleet of expensive cars

A fleet of expensive cars
4/5

The Ambani family's garage reflects their interest in high-range cars such as Rolls Royce Phantom, Lexus XUV, Audi Q7 and Mercedes GLK350. 

5. Anil Ambani's net worth

Anil Ambani's net worth
5/5

As per a report by TOI, Anil Ambani's current net worth stands at Rs 249 crores and the market value of his company is Rs 10,759 crore. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
GQ Best Dressed Awards 2024 in pics: Ayushmann, Bhumi, Wamiqa raise glam quotient
10 thirst trap pics of Disha Patani
10 thirst trap pics of Nushrratt Bharuccha
From Nissan Magnite Facelift to Kia EV9: Top car launches in October 2024
10 thirst trap pics of Ananya Panday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Meet Shanna Khan, daughter of Pakistan's richest man who donated over Rs 1230000000, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Adani
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews