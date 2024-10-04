Search icon
Five horrifying facts about Titanic ship you didn't know

RMS Titanic, the largest ocean liner in service at that time, sank on April 15, 1912 in the North Atlantic ocean. With an estimated 2,224 people on board, Titanic hit an iceberg while she was four days into her maiden voyage from Southampton to New York City.

  Meemansa Shekhawat
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Oct 04, 2024

Even over a century after one of the deadliest disasters which claimed around 1,500 lives, people are keen on discovering facts and truths about Titanic which led to the tragedy. Let us introduce you to some chilling facts about the ocean liner you didn't know. 

1. Iceberg warnings

Iceberg warnings
Titanic received six warnings of the iceberg on April 14, a day before it sank. However, it was travelling at a speed of 41 kmph and unable to turn quickly. 

 

 

2. Titanic wreck was discovered much later

Titanic wreck was discovered much later
The Titanic wreck, that lies at a depth of about 12,500 feet and about 690 kilometres south-southeast off the coast of Newfoundland, was discovered first on Septmber 1, 1985. 

3. A graveyard

A graveyard
Pictures of boots and other items found near the Titanic wreck, captured in 2004, reflect the tragedy that still haunts us! 

4. A disaster that was predicted way before!

A disaster that was predicted way before!
In 1898, 14 years before the Titanic disaster, a book was written by author Morgan Robertson called 'The Wreck of the Titan'. The book threw light on the voyage of a ship called Titan, which hit an iceberg and sank in the month of April, leading to a massive loss of lives. The story drew an uncanny resemblence to that of RMS Titanic. 

 

 

5. Titanic wreck to disappear by 2030

Titanic wreck to disappear by 2030
According to several media reports, the shipwreck is being eaten up by a special kind of iron-eating bacteria and hence, the wreck will completely disappear by 2030. 

