Five horrifying facts about Titanic ship you didn't know

RMS Titanic, the largest ocean liner in service at that time, sank on April 15, 1912 in the North Atlantic ocean. With an estimated 2,224 people on board, Titanic hit an iceberg while she was four days into her maiden voyage from Southampton to New York City.

Even over a century after one of the deadliest disasters which claimed around 1,500 lives, people are keen on discovering facts and truths about Titanic which led to the tragedy. Let us introduce you to some chilling facts about the ocean liner you didn't know.

1. Iceberg warnings

1/5 Titanic received six warnings of the iceberg on April 14, a day before it sank. However, it was travelling at a speed of 41 kmph and unable to turn quickly.

2. Titanic wreck was discovered much later

2/5 The Titanic wreck, that lies at a depth of about 12,500 feet and about 690 kilometres south-southeast off the coast of Newfoundland, was discovered first on Septmber 1, 1985.

3. A graveyard

3/5 Pictures of boots and other items found near the Titanic wreck, captured in 2004, reflect the tragedy that still haunts us!

4. A disaster that was predicted way before!

4/5 In 1898, 14 years before the Titanic disaster, a book was written by author Morgan Robertson called 'The Wreck of the Titan'. The book threw light on the voyage of a ship called Titan, which hit an iceberg and sank in the month of April, leading to a massive loss of lives. The story drew an uncanny resemblence to that of RMS Titanic.

5. Titanic wreck to disappear by 2030