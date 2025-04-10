3 . Red Halter Crop Top and Denim Skirt

3

Preity Zinta brought major beach vibes in this fun and bold look from Salaam Namaste. She wore a red halter crop top with a short black denim skirt that had bright lettering on it. The outfit was stylish and full of attitude, perfect for the lively beach setting. Her wavy hair and glowing skin added to the carefree and confident feel. It’s one of those early 2000s looks that still feels fresh and fun.