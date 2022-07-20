Fascinating photos of aurora surface after solar storm hits Earth

Here are some fascinating skies captured during aurora after solar storm struck Earth today.
On July 16, Dr. Tamitha Skov informed via Twitter of an impending solar flare that might affect Earth. But after a few days, the flare seemed to have burst out. She mentioned that a solar storm was on its way to Earth and would likely impact with the magnetic field there.
1. Sky watchers enjoyed beautiful phenomenon
The aurora showed up brilliantly as the solar strom hit Earth today. A natural light show in the Earth's sky called the aurora is most frequently observed at high latitudes.
Photo: Twitter/@traviscarper888
2. Reddish-greenish light emerging in sky
Charged particles from the sun interact with atoms in the high atmosphere to produce the effect. The solar wind's effects on the magnetosphere lead to auroral phenomena.
Photo: Twitter/@theauroraguy
3. Space weather expert Dr. Tamitha Skov predicted solar flare
Dr. Tamitha Skov, a space weather expert, recently forecasted that a significant solar storm with the potential for powerful aurora displays was likely to impact the Earth.
Photo: Twitter/@theauroraguy
4. Solar flare
It is the most recent in a lengthy saga of solar explosions that have shook the Sun recently. According to NASA, a solar flare is a powerful radiation explosion that happens when the sun's sunspots release charged particles into space.
Photo: Twitter/@RPeterson63
5. Solar storm hits Earth
Although asteroids have hit Earth, no harm has been officially confirmed. In March 2022, a powerful solar storm hit Earth. A few days later, a G1-class storm hit that area.
Photo: Twitter/@dartanner
