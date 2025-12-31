English football legend David Beckham named ‘Most Beautiful Face of 2025’, Singapore actor Ayden Sng ranks 3rd, know where Blackpink’s Rosé stands

Miracles Healthcare Expands Multispecialty Care with Orthopedic, ENT, and Gastro Specialists
VIRAL
Shivani Tiwari | Dec 31, 2025, 11:07 AM IST
1.100 Most Beautiful Faces of 2025
Every year, TC Candler’s annual face rankings spark conversations across the globe. The independent critic body, known for its influential lists, revealed its 100 Most Beautiful Faces and 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2025.
2.Blackpink’s Rosé takes the top spot
Blackpink’s Rosé emerged as the Most Beautiful Face of 2025, climbing six places from last year to secure the No.1 position.
3.Blackpink
Blackpink bandmates also made strong showings; Jisoo ranked 11th, Lisa placed 22nd, and Jennie came in at 46th, further cementing Blackpink’s worldwide influence.
4.Sydney Sweeney and Pharita
American actress Sydney Sweeney claimed second place, while Thai singer Pharita from Babymonster ranked third, showcasing the list’s diverse international representation.
5.Singapore shines with Ayden Sng
On the men’s side, Singapore actor Ayden Sng delivered an impressive performance by ranking third on the 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2025.
6.Singapore actor Glenn Yong
Fellow Singapore actor Glenn Yong also climbed the ranks, landing at 20th place, marking his fourth consecutive year on the list.
7.Global icons and David Beckham’s ranking
The men’s list was led by Chinese singer-actor Zhang Zhehan, followed by Hollywood star Jacob Elordi. Well-known names like Henry Cavill, Chris Hemsworth, and BTS’ Jungkook featured prominently. Football legend David Beckham, an enduring style and sports icon, ranked 84th, proving his continued global admiration decades into his career.