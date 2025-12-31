FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
English football legend David Beckham named ‘Most Beautiful Face of 2025’, Singapore actor Ayden Sng ranks 3rd, know where Blackpink’s Rosé stands

Blackpink’s Rosé tops TC Candler’s Most Beautiful Faces of 2025 list, while Singapore actor Ayden Sng secures third place among the Most Handsome Faces. Find out where global stars, including football legend David Beckham, rank.

Shivani Tiwari | Dec 31, 2025, 11:07 AM IST

1.100 Most Beautiful Faces of 2025

100 Most Beautiful Faces of 2025
1

Every year, TC Candler’s annual face rankings spark conversations across the globe. The independent critic body, known for its influential lists, revealed its 100 Most Beautiful Faces and 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2025. 

 

2.Blackpink’s Rosé takes the top spot

Blackpink’s Rosé takes the top spot
2

Blackpink’s Rosé emerged as the Most Beautiful Face of 2025, climbing six places from last year to secure the No.1 position. 

3.Blackpink

Blackpink
3

Blackpink bandmates also made strong showings; Jisoo ranked 11th, Lisa placed 22nd, and Jennie came in at 46th, further cementing Blackpink’s worldwide influence.

4.Sydney Sweeney and Pharita

Sydney Sweeney and Pharita
4

American actress Sydney Sweeney claimed second place, while Thai singer Pharita from Babymonster ranked third, showcasing the list’s diverse international representation.

 

5.Singapore shines with Ayden Sng

Singapore shines with Ayden Sng
5

On the men’s side, Singapore actor Ayden Sng delivered an impressive performance by ranking third on the 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2025.

6.Singapore actor Glenn Yong

Singapore actor Glenn Yong
6

Fellow Singapore actor Glenn Yong also climbed the ranks, landing at 20th place, marking his fourth consecutive year on the list.

 

7.Global icons and David Beckham’s ranking

Global icons and David Beckham’s ranking
7

The men’s list was led by Chinese singer-actor Zhang Zhehan, followed by Hollywood star Jacob Elordi. Well-known names like Henry Cavill, Chris Hemsworth, and BTS’ Jungkook featured prominently. Football legend David Beckham, an enduring style and sports icon, ranked 84th, proving his continued global admiration decades into his career.

