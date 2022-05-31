Elon Musk spotted with new girlfriend Natasha Bassett: Who is the 27-year-old actress dating world’s richest man?

50-year-old Tesla CEO Elon Musk was seen hanging around with the 27-year-old Australian actress at the Cheval Blanc hotel.

Photos of world’s richest man Elon Musk hanging around with his new girlfriend Natasha Bassett went viral on Monday. The couple was spotted having a quiet lunch at Saint-Tropez, a coastal town in France popular among the rich.

The 50-year-old Tesla CEO, currently entrenched in the highly-publicized takeover of Twitter, was seen hanging around with the 27-year-old Australian actress at the Cheval Blanc hotel. The photographs of the billionaire hand-in-hand come months after he welcomed a child with former partner and famous musician Grimes. Here’s all you need to know about Elon Musk’s new relationship and partner Natasha Bassett.

