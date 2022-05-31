Elon Musk spotted with new girlfriend Natasha Bassett: Who is the 27-year-old actress dating world’s richest man?

50-year-old Tesla CEO Elon Musk was seen hanging around with the 27-year-old Australian actress at the Cheval Blanc hotel.
Photos of world’s richest man Elon Musk hanging around with his new girlfriend Natasha Bassett went viral on Monday. The couple was spotted having a quiet lunch at Saint-Tropez, a coastal town in France popular among the rich.
The 50-year-old Tesla CEO, currently entrenched in the highly-publicized takeover of Twitter, was seen hanging around with the 27-year-old Australian actress at the Cheval Blanc hotel. The photographs of the billionaire hand-in-hand come months after he welcomed a child with former partner and famous musician Grimes. Here’s all you need to know about Elon Musk’s new relationship and partner Natasha Bassett.
1. Who is Natasha Bassett?
The young actress hails from Sydney in Australia and has been part of films like Elvis Presley’s biopic, a 2017 Britney Spears biopic, ‘Hail, Caesar!’. She started her career as a 14-year-old, shifting base to New York in the US to study acting. Natasha Bassett is reported passionate about issues like global warming and animal rights. She and Elon Musk are rumored to be dating exclusively since around February 2022.
2. Spotted together before
The industrialist-actress couple was spotted back in March leaving Musk’s private Gulfstream jet in Los Angeles. She was disguised in a long black trench coat and sunglasses. Bassett has fallen for Musk’s brains and "not his bank balance", UK outlet Daily Mail had reported at the time.
3. On a low-key date in billionaires paradise
In the recent photographs, Musk and Bassett are seen enjoying a meal together near the pool of the hotel sipping wine and eating French fries. They were also clicked walking around hand-in-hand.
4. Musk’s past relationships
Elon Musk and long-time partner Grimes called it quits back in September 2021. He has earlier been married to author Justine Musk who had five children together. Musk was also married twice to British actress Talulah Riley. With Grimes, Musk has one son, named `X AE A-Xii` and a daughter who the couple secretly welcomed via surrogate back in December 2021 and was revealed to the world in March this year.
