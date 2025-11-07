Elon Musk's road to becoming first trillionaire: As Tesla shareholders approve massive pay package, here's look at other trillionaires from ancient times

150 Years of 'Vande Mataram': Why some Muslims still oppose national song?
Jammu to Srinagar in just 4 hours: New Vande Bharat train to cut travel time between these two cities; Check start date, distance, stoppages, ticket fares
SC orders removal of stray dogs: Check full list of places and what the top court said
Prithviraj Sukumaran’s fierce first look from SS Rajamouli's Globetrotter sparks meme fest, fans compare it to Spider-Man's...
When Zarine Khan spoke about her relationship with Hrithik Roshan after his divorce from daughter Sussanne Khan
JEE Mains exam 2026: CBSE asks schools to share Class 11 registration details on urgent basis
6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6: THIS Pakistani batsman wreaks havoc, hits six consecutive sixes in one over against Kuwait, his name is..., watch video here
Anunay Sood Death: RJ Mahvash reveals details of last conversation she had with travel influencer, says ‘we were just planning…’
Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik under fire again, allegedly threatens Tanya Mittal in viral video, furious fans accuse him of 'crossing all boundaries of respect'
Who is Ryan Williams? Aussie footballer who gave up his citizenship to play for India, here's all you need to know
VIRAL
Monica Singh | Nov 07, 2025, 11:56 AM IST
1.Mansa Musa (Emperor of Mali) - Immeasurable
Mansa Musa, the emperor of the Mali Empire, is considered the wealthiest person in history. His immense fortune came from Mali's gold production, and during his pilgrimage to Mecca, he distributed gold so generously it caused inflation across the regions he passed through.
2.Genghis Khan (Mongol Empire) - USD 100+ Trillion
Genghis Khan, who founded the Mongol Empire, controlled vast territories from Asia to Europe. His empire dominated the Silk Road, amassing wealth through conquests and trade, making him one of history’s richest figures.
3.Zhao Xu (Emperor Shenzong of the Song Dynasty) - USD 30 Trillion
Emperor Shenzong of China’s Song Dynasty oversaw significant technological and economic advancements. His efficient tax reforms and support of innovation, like paper money and gunpowder, helped the empire accumulate vast wealth.
4.Akbar the Great (Mughal Empire) - USD 21 Trillion
Akbar the Great ruled over most of the Indian subcontinent, making his Mughal Empire one of the richest in the world. His wealth came from expansive conquests, a thriving trade economy, and military innovations.
5.Augustus Caesar (Roman Empire) - USD 4.6 Trillion
Augustus Caesar, the first Roman emperor, controlled vast territories and amassed personal wealth equivalent to 20% of the empire's economy. His fortune grew from Egypt's fertile land and strategic imperial holdings.
6.Amenhotep III (Pharaoh of Egypt) - USD 4-6 Trillion
Pharaoh Amenhotep III ruled Egypt during a period of unprecedented prosperity. With no major wars, Egypt’s wealth came from trade, military alliances, and resource consolidation, making it one of the richest in ancient history.
7.King Solomon (King of Israel) - USD 2.2 Trillion
King Solomon, known for his wisdom and wealth, accumulated riches through trade, tributes, and taxes. His enormous wealth funded the construction of the First Temple in Jerusalem, solidifying his place in history.
8.Elon Musk (CEO of Tesla & SpaceX) - USD 500 Billion+
Elon Musk, the modern tech mogul, became one of the world’s wealthiest people through his ventures in electric vehicles (Tesla), space exploration (SpaceX), and renewable energy. His estimated net worth continues to fluctuate but remains in the hundreds of billions. Also as Tesla shareholders have approved a massive pay package for CEO Elon Musk that could make him the world's first trillionaire if the company meets ambitious growth targets.
From ancient kings to modern tech entrepreneurs, these figures built empires of unimaginable wealth. Their legacies have shaped history and continue to influence industries and economies around the world.