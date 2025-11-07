Elon Musk's road to becoming first trillionaire: As Tesla shareholders approve massive pay package, here's look at other trillionaires from ancient times

8 . Elon Musk (CEO of Tesla & SpaceX) - USD 500 Billion+

8

Elon Musk, the modern tech mogul, became one of the world’s wealthiest people through his ventures in electric vehicles (Tesla), space exploration (SpaceX), and renewable energy. His estimated net worth continues to fluctuate but remains in the hundreds of billions. Also as Tesla shareholders have approved a massive pay package for CEO Elon Musk that could make him the world's first trillionaire if the company meets ambitious growth targets.

From ancient kings to modern tech entrepreneurs, these figures built empires of unimaginable wealth. Their legacies have shaped history and continue to influence industries and economies around the world.