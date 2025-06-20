5 . The first original oriental fragrance

The perfume's name derives from the Shalimar Gardens in Lahore, which Shah Jahan built for Mumtaz Mahal and were among her favourite places. In Sanskrit, “Shalimar” translates to “abode of love,” making it a fitting tribute.

Shalimar is celebrated as the original oriental fragrance-a scent that weaves together bright citrus, gentle florals, and a sumptuous, sensual base. It greets you with sparkling bergamot before blossoming into a heart of iris and jasmine. As it settles, it reveals a warm embrace of opoponax, tonka bean, and vanilla-leaving a lasting, unforgettable trail.