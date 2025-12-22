FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomePhotos

VIRAL

Delhi Christmas Guide: From Sacred Heart Cathedral to St. James’ Church, 7 places to visit for the X-mas spirit

Delhi lights up during Christmas with festive churches, lively malls and fun carnivals. From St. James’ Church to Majnu Ka Tila, these spots offer decorations, music, shopping and family-friendly activities for a joyful holiday experience.

Anshika Pandey | Dec 22, 2025, 05:30 PM IST

1.St. James’ Church, Kashmere Gate

St. James’ Church, Kashmere Gate
1

St. James' Church, among the ancient ones, is in Delhi, and it is a lovely place with a historic touch. It is the site of Christmas services and carols, giving an opportunity for a calm and conventional holiday celebration for the families to take part in.

2.Cathedral Church of the Redemption

Cathedral Church of the Redemption
2

The church, built in the Gothic style, is well-known for its breathtaking architecture and peaceful mood. The public is attracted to the place during the Christmas season mainly for the midnight mass, the singing of the choir and also for taking beautiful pictures.

3.Select Citywalk, Saket

Select Citywalk, Saket
3

The Select Citywalk plaza gets transformed into a sparkling Christmas carnival with fantastic lighting and decorations. Families can participate in Santa’s greetings for kids, children's entertainment and shopping festivities, all while enjoying a pleasant atmosphere.

4.DLF Promenade, Vasant Kunj

DLF Promenade, Vasant Kunj
4

The Christmas markets at DLF Promenade consist of food stalls, crafts and live performances. These events are perfect for visiting, shopping and being in the holiday spirit with loved ones during the weekend.

    5.Aerocity - Worldmark

    Aerocity - Worldmark
    5

    Aerocity provides an opportunity to join the Christmas carnival for free, which has interactive activities for every age group. The guests will be entertained with music, games, food stalls and a casual holiday outing in a cheerful atmosphere.

    6.Sacred Heart Cathedral Church, Connaught Place

    Sacred Heart Cathedral Church, Connaught Place
    6

    Heart Cathedral is well-known for its splendid Christmas decorations. The church celebrates traditional midnight mass and carol singing, thus turning the place into a spiritual festive spot. Moreover, its location in the centre makes it easy for visitors to take a stroll around Connaught Place.

    7.Majnu Ka Tila

    Majnu Ka Tila
    7

    The Christmas celebrations at Majnu Ka Tila take place in an unusual manner with a Tibetan market atmosphere. The public can partake in activities like food stalls, lighting and mini festive events, thus they offer a different and fun way to celebrate the holidays.

