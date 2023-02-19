Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree shares fabulous beach photos from Maldives

Dhanashree Verma, wife of Yuzvendra Chahal shares sexy beach photos from Maldives holidays.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 19, 2023, 09:44 PM IST

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife, Dhanashree Verma recently took a trip to Maldives and Dhanashree has taken to the social media platform Instagram to share amazing photos of the vacation. Here is a glimpse of their vacation and Dhanashree's beautiful pictures: 

1. Dhanashree posts sexy photos

Dhanashree posts sexy photos
1/7

In the photos, Dhanashree is seen wearing sexy beachwear. (Photo: Instagram)

 

2. Instagram caption

Instagram caption
2/7

She quoted Alison and wrote, "On Saturday, you reunite with the shoreline. Trace the last spot of water blurred the sand into angry stretch marks. Something in you understands, what with all of your own becoming being so hard-earned and jarring." (Photo: Instagram)

 

3. Dhanashree and Yuzvendra Chahal

Dhanashree and Yuzvendra Chahal
3/7

The cricketer and choreographer got married on December 22, and have been hogging the attention of fans with their adorable romantic posts. She had also travelled to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where the spinner played for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. (Photo: Instagram)

 

4. Chahal will return to ODI

Chahal will return to ODI
4/7

She posted three sets of photos of their vacation. Chahal will return to play the ODI series against Australia before joining the Rajasthan Royals camp. (Photo: Instagram)

 

5. Chahal's performance in IPL

Chahal's performance in IPL
5/7

The 32 years old cricket performed wonderfully in the IPL 2022, picking 27 wickets from 17 matches and earning the prestigious Purple Cap for himself. (Photo: Instagram)

 

6. Who is Dhanashree

Who is Dhanashree
6/7

Dhanashree Verma is an Indian Dancer, Choreographer and Dentist. (Photo: Instagram)

 

7. Dhanashree born and brought up

Dhanashree born and brought up
7/7

Dhanashree was born on September 27, 1996, in the United Arab Emirates Dubai. Dhanashree was brought up in Maharashtra, Mumbai. (Photo: Instagram)

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Beating Retreat held amid light rain as Republic Day celebrations come to end, see pictures
Happy Birthday Salman Khan: From college dropout to Bollywood star, a look at journey of controversy's favourite child
WhatsApp Status becomes more interesting, gets a bunch of new features
High blood sugar? Diabetic patients should be cautious of these changes in body
Union Minister Smriti Irani's daughter Shanelle's star-studded wedding reception featuring Shah Rukh Khan and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CTET Result 2023 to be declared soon at ctet.nic.in, check tentative date and how to download CBSE CTET result online
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.