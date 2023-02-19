Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree shares fabulous beach photos from Maldives

Dhanashree Verma, wife of Yuzvendra Chahal shares sexy beach photos from Maldives holidays.
Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife, Dhanashree Verma recently took a trip to Maldives and Dhanashree has taken to the social media platform Instagram to share amazing photos of the vacation. Here is a glimpse of their vacation and Dhanashree's beautiful pictures:
1. Dhanashree posts sexy photos
In the photos, Dhanashree is seen wearing sexy beachwear. (Photo: Instagram)
2. Instagram caption
She quoted Alison and wrote, "On Saturday, you reunite with the shoreline. Trace the last spot of water blurred the sand into angry stretch marks. Something in you understands, what with all of your own becoming being so hard-earned and jarring." (Photo: Instagram)
3. Dhanashree and Yuzvendra Chahal
The cricketer and choreographer got married on December 22, and have been hogging the attention of fans with their adorable romantic posts. She had also travelled to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where the spinner played for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. (Photo: Instagram)
4. Chahal will return to ODI
She posted three sets of photos of their vacation. Chahal will return to play the ODI series against Australia before joining the Rajasthan Royals camp. (Photo: Instagram)
5. Chahal's performance in IPL
The 32 years old cricket performed wonderfully in the IPL 2022, picking 27 wickets from 17 matches and earning the prestigious Purple Cap for himself. (Photo: Instagram)
6. Who is Dhanashree
Dhanashree Verma is an Indian Dancer, Choreographer and Dentist. (Photo: Instagram)
7. Dhanashree born and brought up
Dhanashree was born on September 27, 1996, in the United Arab Emirates Dubai. Dhanashree was brought up in Maharashtra, Mumbai. (Photo: Instagram)