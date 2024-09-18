COVID XCE variant: 5 things you must know about this virus

The XEC variant, a new and highly contagious strain of Covid-19, is rapidly spreading across 15 countries. It was first detected in Germany in June. This new variant of Covid is a combination of the previous KS.1.1 and KP.3.3 variants. Recent data suggests that XEC has surpassed the previously prevalent FliRT strain of the virus. The World Health Organization (WHO) and national health authorities are closely monitoring the situation, urging continued vigilance and adherence to public health guidelines. However, here are 5 key things that you must know about this virus.