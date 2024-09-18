Search icon
COVID XCE variant: 5 things you must know about this virus

Here are 5 key things about COVID's new XCE variant.

  • Apurwa Amit
  • Sep 18, 2024, 08:22 AM IST

The XEC variant, a new and highly contagious strain of Covid-19, is rapidly spreading across 15 countries. It was first detected in Germany in June. This new variant of Covid is a combination of the previous KS.1.1 and KP.3.3 variants. Recent data suggests that XEC has surpassed the previously prevalent FliRT strain of the virus. The World Health Organization (WHO) and national health authorities are closely monitoring the situation, urging continued vigilance and adherence to public health guidelines. However, here are 5 key things that you must know about this virus.

1. XEC COVID-19 variant

The XEC COVID-19 variant, which was fisrt detected in Berlin towards the end of June, has now spread accross Europe, North America, and Asia, with approximately 550 confirmed cases, as reported by Honey. The strain has been identified in 27 countries, including China, Ukraine, Norway, and Poland.

2. What dose experts say about XEC variant?

According to experts, the XEC variant carries novel mutations that could facilitate its spread during autumn. Fortunately, vaccines are believed to be effective in reducing severe cases. Symptoms associated with this strain are said to resemble those seen in common ailments like influenza and colds.

3. Symptoms of Covid XEC variant

XEC symptoms resemble that of previous Omicron variants and include fever, sore throat, loss of smell, cough, loss of appetite, and body aches. Other symptoms may include shortness of breath, muscle aches, headache, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, as per health experts.

4. Precaution

While most people will get better within a few weeks, for some it may take longer to recover and some may even require hospitalisation. Experts are alos advicing to take wear face masks, especially in crowded areas. Avoid large gatherings where possible. Maintain physical distance from others.cPractice good hygiene, such as regular handwashing.

5. Will vaccines help contain the spread?

The new variant is part of the omicron lineage and experts advise taking vaccines and booster shots to get protection against severe illness and hospitalisation. "Although XEC has a 'slight transmission advantage' over other recent Covid variants, vaccines should still offer good protection. The CDC recommends that everyone ages 6 months and older, receive an updated 2024-2025 Covid-19 vaccine to protect against the virus, regardless whether or not you have previously been vaccinated or infected," added Dr Tayal.

