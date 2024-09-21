Search icon
Countries you can drive to from India

India offers several road access points to neighboring countries, making cross-border travel possible for adventurous drivers.

  Pravrajya Suruchi
  Sep 21, 2024, 09:02 AM IST

For those looking to explore beyond India's borders, driving to neighboring countries can be an exciting adventure. With various accessible routes and border crossings, travelers can venture into the rich cultures and landscapes of countries like Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh. This guide highlights seven countries you can drive to from India, opening the door to new experiences and discoveries.

1. Nepal

Easily accessible via several border crossings, including Sunauli and Raxaul.

 

2. Bangladesh

Entry points like Petrapole and Akhaura allow for road travel.

 

3. Bhutan

 Accessible through the Phuentsholing border, which is a popular entry point for Indian travelers.

4. Pakistan

You can cross at the Wagah border near Amritsar.

 

5. Myanmar

Entry is possible via the Moreh-Tamu border crossing.

 

6. Afghanistan

Though less common, access is available through the Khyber Pass from Pakistan.

 

7. Tibet (China)

You can reach Tibet via the Nathu La pass or other routes, though permits are required.

 

