Countries with lowest minimum wages

  • Pravrajya Surcuhi
  • Aug 05, 2024, 09:49 PM IST

1. Bangladesh

Bangladesh
Bangladesh's minimum wage is 1,500 Bangladeshi taka (BDT), or $14.62 USD, each month.

 

2. Georgia

Georgia
For workers in the public sector, the minimum wage is about 115 Georgian lari (GEL) per month, while for those in the private sector, it is about 20 GEL. That equates to between $7.45 and $42.84 USD every month.

3. Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan
The minimum wage is set at 23.31 USD, or 1,970 Kyrgyzstani som (KGS), per month.

4. Gambia

Gambia
50 Gambian dalasi (GMD) a day, or around 23.40 USD a month, is the minimum wage.

5. Pakistan

Pakistan
Pakistani workers must get a minimum salary of 17,500 Pakistani rupees (PKR), or 77.70 USD, every month.

