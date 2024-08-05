Countries with lowest minimum wages

1. Bangladesh
Bangladesh's minimum wage is 1,500 Bangladeshi taka (BDT), or $14.62 USD, each month.
2. Georgia
For workers in the public sector, the minimum wage is about 115 Georgian lari (GEL) per month, while for those in the private sector, it is about 20 GEL. That equates to between $7.45 and $42.84 USD every month.
3. Kazakhstan
The minimum wage is set at 23.31 USD, or 1,970 Kyrgyzstani som (KGS), per month.
4. Gambia
50 Gambian dalasi (GMD) a day, or around 23.40 USD a month, is the minimum wage.
5. Pakistan
Pakistani workers must get a minimum salary of 17,500 Pakistani rupees (PKR), or 77.70 USD, every month.