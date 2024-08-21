Countries with highest number of vegetarians

Here are six countries that have the highest number of vegetarians.
The global shift towards a vegetarian diet is gaining momentum, with more individuals, including celebrities and health enthusiasts, choosing plant-based eating to promote both personal wellness and environmental sustainability. Here are six nations leading the way with significant numbers of individuals adopting vegetarianism as their preferred dietary choice.
1. India
India has a long-standing tradition of vegetarianism, with a significant portion of its population following a vegetarian diet. Approximately 30% of the Indian population is vegetarian, influenced by cultural, religious, and ethical beliefs. Vegetarianism is deeply rooted in Indian culture, with many people choosing to abstain from meat for various reasons.
2. Israel
Israel has a high percentage of vegetarians, with around 13% of the population following a vegetarian or vegan diet. The country has a growing vegan movement, with many restaurants and food establishments offering plant-based options to cater to the increasing demand for vegetarian and vegan food.
3. Italy
Italy is known for its rich culinary traditions, including a variety of vegetarian dishes. Around 10% of the Italian population follows a vegetarian diet, with many Italians incorporating plant-based meals into their daily lives.
4. Austria
Austria has a significant number of vegetarians, with around 9% of the population choosing a vegetarian lifestyle. The country has a growing awareness of the environmental and health benefits of vegetarianism, leading more people to opt for plant-based diets.
5. Germany
Germany has a strong vegetarian movement, with about 9% of the population identifying as vegetarian. The country has a well-established vegetarian food culture, with many restaurants and supermarkets offering a wide range of plant-based options.
6. Brazil
Brazil has a growing vegetarian population, with approximately 8% of Brazilians following a vegetarian diet. The country's diverse culinary traditions provide a variety of vegetarian-friendly dishes, contributing to the increasing popularity of vegetarianism in Brazil.