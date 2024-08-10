Search icon
Countries that celebrate Independence day on August 15 apart from India

Here are five other countries that share this special date:  

  Aug 10, 2024, 07:26 AM IST

While India is famously known for celebrating its Independence Day on August 15th, it's not the only country to do so.

 

1. South Korea

South Korea: Celebrates Gwangbokjeol, marking the end of Japanese colonial rule in 1945.  

 

 

2. North Korea

North Korea: Also celebrates Gwangbokjeol, commemorating the end of Japanese occupation.   

 

3. Republic of the Congo

Republic of the Congo: Celebrates independence from France, achieved in 1960.   

 

4. Bahrain

Bahrain: Gained independence from British rule on August 15, 1971.   

 

5. Liechtenstein

Liechtenstein: Celebrates its National Day, coinciding with the Feast of the Assumption in the Catholic Church.   

 

