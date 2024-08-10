Countries that celebrate Independence day on August 15 apart from India

Here are five other countries that share this special date:
While India is famously known for celebrating its Independence Day on August 15th, it's not the only country to do so.
1. South Korea
South Korea: Celebrates Gwangbokjeol, marking the end of Japanese colonial rule in 1945.
2. North Korea
North Korea: Also celebrates Gwangbokjeol, commemorating the end of Japanese occupation.
3. Republic of the Congo
Republic of the Congo: Celebrates independence from France, achieved in 1960.
4. Bahrain
Bahrain: Gained independence from British rule on August 15, 1971.
5. Liechtenstein
Liechtenstein: Celebrates its National Day, coinciding with the Feast of the Assumption in the Catholic Church.