Countries that celebrate Independence day on August 15 apart from India

Here are five other countries that share this special date:

While India is famously known for celebrating its Independence Day on August 15th, it's not the only country to do so.

1. South Korea

1/5 South Korea: Celebrates Gwangbokjeol, marking the end of Japanese colonial rule in 1945.

2. North Korea

2/5 North Korea: Also celebrates Gwangbokjeol, commemorating the end of Japanese occupation.

3. Republic of the Congo

3/5 Republic of the Congo: Celebrates independence from France, achieved in 1960.

4. Bahrain

4/5 Bahrain: Gained independence from British rule on August 15, 1971.

5. Liechtenstein