5 most expensive divorces in the world, the costliest one is worth Rs...

The most expensive divorces in history include high-profile cases like Bill and Melinda Gates, Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott, and Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, each involving multi-billion dollar settlements.
Here is a list of the most expensive divorces in legal history, showcasing the immense financial settlements involved in high-profile splits. These cases highlight how personal separations can result in staggering financial consequences for the parties involved.
1. Bill Gates and Melinda Gates
The divorce of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates from Melinda Gates in 2021 stands as the most expensive divorce in history. Melinda Gates received a staggering $76 billion (approximately ₹60,660 crores) as part of the settlement.
2. Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott
In 2019, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott finalized their divorce. As a result, Scott obtained a 4% stake in Amazon, valued at over $36 billion (about ₹29,915 crores), making it one of the largest divorce settlements.
3. Alec Wildenstein and Jocelyn Wildenstein
The 1999 divorce between billionaire businessman Alec Wildenstein and Jocelyn Wildenstein was valued at $3.8 billion (around ₹3,158 crores). Alec Wildenstein, known for his art dealings and racehorse breeding, paid this substantial sum in the settlement.
4. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
The divorce between reality TV star Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West was finalized with a settlement of $2.7 billion (approximately ₹2,243 crores). Additionally, West has agreed to pay $200,000 per month in child support, totaling around ₹1.66 crores.
5. Rupert Murdoch and Anna Murdoch
In 1999, media mogul Rupert Murdoch's divorce from Anna Murdoch was estimated at $1.7 billion (approximately ₹1,412 crores). This hefty settlement reflects the high-profile nature of their split.