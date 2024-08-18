trendingPhotosDetail

5 most expensive divorces in the world, the costliest one is worth Rs...

Here is a list of the most expensive divorces in legal history, showcasing the immense financial settlements involved in high-profile splits. These cases highlight how personal separations can result in staggering financial consequences for the parties involved.

1. Bill Gates and Melinda Gates

1/5 The divorce of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates from Melinda Gates in 2021 stands as the most expensive divorce in history. Melinda Gates received a staggering $76 billion (approximately ₹60,660 crores) as part of the settlement.

2. Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott

2/5 In 2019, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott finalized their divorce. As a result, Scott obtained a 4% stake in Amazon, valued at over $36 billion (about ₹29,915 crores), making it one of the largest divorce settlements.

3. Alec Wildenstein and Jocelyn Wildenstein

3/5 The 1999 divorce between billionaire businessman Alec Wildenstein and Jocelyn Wildenstein was valued at $3.8 billion (around ₹3,158 crores). Alec Wildenstein, known for his art dealings and racehorse breeding, paid this substantial sum in the settlement.

4. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

4/5 The divorce between reality TV star Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West was finalized with a settlement of $2.7 billion (approximately ₹2,243 crores). Additionally, West has agreed to pay $200,000 per month in child support, totaling around ₹1.66 crores.

5. Rupert Murdoch and Anna Murdoch