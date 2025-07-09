3 . Dr. Meeran Chadha Borwankar

Dr. Meeran Chadha Borwankar is an IPS officer from the 1981 batch. She was born into a disciplined family and pursued her Master's degree in English Literature, first at Lyallpur Khalsa College in Jalandhar and then at DAV College. She began her professional studies in law and community welfare by earning a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) and later obtained a PhD in Organizational Management from the University of Pune.