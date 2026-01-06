AR Rahman turns 59: Did you know Oscar-winning singer was not born Muslim? Here are 7 lesser-known facts

UP SIR Draft List: 2.89 crore voters removed from draft electoral roll, know how to check your name here
VIRAL
Shivani Tiwari | Jan 06, 2026, 12:42 PM IST
1.Not born Muslim
AR Rahman was born a Hindu named Dileep Kumar before embracing Islam in his early years.
2.Wanted to Be an engineer
Rahman never planned a music career and once aspired to become a computer engineer.
3.Early Struggles
In his early twenties, he battled deep self-doubt and depression after his father’s death.
4.Started with bands
Before films, he formed bands like Roots and Nemesis Avenue, experimenting with fusion music.
5.Panchathan Record Inn
He built his legendary studio, Panchathan Record Inn, in his backyard, which later hosted top singers.
6.Breakthrough with Roja
His career changed overnight with Mani Ratnam’s Roja in 1992, redefining music in films.
7.A private personality
Despite global fame, Rahman values privacy and avoids public attention, especially around his family.