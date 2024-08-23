Search icon
Anushka Sharma-Bhawna Kohli to Khrisha Shah-Isha Ambani: Check out famous celebrity Bhabhi-Nanad jodis

Famous celebrities and their personal life are so loved by people, that they want to know everything that's happening in their lives

People these days want to know everything about famous celebrities. From what they wear, where they travel, and in which family they are going to get married, fans want to know everything. So, here's a list of some popular celebrity Bhabhi-Nanad jodis.

1. Famous celebrity Bhabhi-Nanad jodi

1/4

Isha Ambani is married to Anand Piramal. Her cousin brother Jai Anmol Ambani, who is Anil and Tina Ambani's elder son, married Khrisha Shah in 2022.

2. Famous celebrity Bhabhi-Nanad jodi

2/4

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in a grand ceremony in 2017. Bhawna Kohli Dhingra is Virat's elder sister. They also share a warm and lovely bond.

3. Famous celebrity Bhabhi-Nanad jodi

3/4

Former Indian Cricket team captain MS Dhoni is married to Sakshi Singh Rawat. Meanwhile, his elder sister Jayanti Gupta is a school teacher.

4. Famous celebrity Bhabhi-Nanad jodi

4/4

Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty's daughter Akshata Murty is married to former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Her brother Rohan Murty is married to Aparna Krishnan, who prefers to stay out of the limelight.

