3 . Anant Ambani watach collections

3

Anant Ambani owns luxurious watches and is often spotted wearing them. His collection includes the Patek Philippe Grandmaster 6300G-010 watch worth Rs 24 crore, which is one of only seven watches in the world and the only one in India too. His other expensive accessories include the Patek Philippe 5990/1422G watch worth Rs 12 crore, the Richard Mille RMS-10 watch worth Rs 8 crore and the Richard Mille RM 056 watch worth Rs 8 crore.