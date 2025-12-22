Amid GhostPairing scam, these are 5 best alternatives to WhatsApp with enhanced security, extra features

Avatar Fire and Ash box office collection day 4: James Cameron film continues to struggle amid Dhurandhar wave, earns just Rs...
Good news for passengers, Central Railways to run 76 special trains for Christmas and New Year, issues advisory; check routes, fare details
Dhurandhar box office collection day 18: Ranveer Singh film finally sees massive drop, still collects double than Avatar 3, earns Rs...
DNA TV Show: Asim Munir's two-front war conspiracy against India
Meet Aahana Kumra, rumoured girlfriend of Dhurandhar actor Danish Pandor, had no work for three years, played Amitabh Bachchan's daughter in...
'Unavoidable circumstances': Bangladesh suspends visa services for Indians amid rising tensions
SBI SO Recruitment 2025: Registration closes tomorrow, check important details, steps, direct link to apply here
UGC adds 3 institutes to list of FAKE universities; check all names here
Pakistan's Sarfaraz Ahmed labels India's U-19 team during Asia Cup 'unethical', says 'India's attitude during game was...'
Who is Amar Singh Chahal? Former IPS officer attempts suicide after being duped of Rs 8 crore in cyber fraud
VIRAL
Vaishali Shastri | Dec 22, 2025, 11:46 PM IST
1.Telegram messenger
Telegram’s privacy and security measures have made it highly popular as it offers enhanced features like end-to-end encryption and self-destructing messages. Similarities between Telegram and WhatsApp include group chats, voice and video calls, but apart from it, it enables large file transfers and groups to accommodate up to 200,000 members. Telegram is highly useful for those who prefer privacy over other things.
2.Hike messenger
Hike is an Indian messaging app that boasts of impressive features like culturally rich sticker packs, news alerts, cricket scores, and even a digital wallet service, making it a fun and locally tailored WhatsApp alternative.
3.JioChat messenger
A communication platform integrated with the Jio ecosystem offering messaging, voice/video calls, file sharing, and localized content like stickers and channels, ideal for users already in the Jio network. Benzinga
4.Signal messenger
A highly secure, open-source messaging app widely recommended by privacy advocates. It offers top-tier end-to-end encryption for messages and calls, with a simple and straightforward user experience. Benzinga
5.Viber messenger
Similar to WhatsApp, Viber supports encrypted chats, calls, and media, keeping conversations private. From high-quality calls and international calls to non-users via Viber Out at low rates, it offers more than WhatsApp does. Viber works across softwares like Android, iOS, Windows, and on desktop with encryption on all devices. It has secret/hidden chats, disappearing messages, and a wider range of chat customization.