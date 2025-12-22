Amid GhostPairing scam, these are 5 best alternatives to WhatsApp with enhanced security, extra features

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Avatar Fire and Ash box office collection day 4: James Cameron film continues to struggle amid Dhurandhar wave, earns just Rs...

Good news for passengers, Central Railways to run 76 special trains for Christmas and New Year, issues advisory; check routes, fare details

Dhurandhar box office collection day 18: Ranveer Singh film finally sees massive drop, still collects double than Avatar 3, earns Rs...

DNA TV Show: Asim Munir's two-front war conspiracy against India

Meet Aahana Kumra, rumoured girlfriend of Dhurandhar actor Danish Pandor, had no work for three years, played Amitabh Bachchan's daughter in...

'Unavoidable circumstances': Bangladesh suspends visa services for Indians amid rising tensions

SBI SO Recruitment 2025: Registration closes tomorrow, check important details, steps, direct link to apply here

UGC adds 3 institutes to list of FAKE universities; check all names here

Pakistan's Sarfaraz Ahmed labels India's U-19 team during Asia Cup 'unethical', says 'India's attitude during game was...'

Who is Amar Singh Chahal? Former IPS officer attempts suicide after being duped of Rs 8 crore in cyber fraud

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Avatar Fire and Ash box office collection day 4: James Cameron film continues to struggle amid Dhurandhar wave, earns just Rs...

Avatar Fire and Ash box office day 4: James Cameron film continues to struggle

Good news for passengers, Central Railways to run 76 special trains for Christmas and New Year, issues advisory; check routes, fare details

Good news for passengers, Central Railways to run 76 special trains for Christma

Dhurandhar box office collection day 18: Ranveer Singh film finally sees massive drop, still collects double than Avatar 3, earns Rs...

Dhurandhar box office day 18: Ranveer Singh film finally sees massive drop

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Amid GhostPairing scam, these are 5 best alternatives to WhatsApp with enhanced security, extra features

Amid GhostPairing scam, these are 5 best alternatives to WhatsApp with enhanced

How much do Kumar Sanu, ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Saloni Bhattacharya and other members of the singer's family earn? A look at his family's net worth

How much do Kumar Sanu, ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Saloni Bhatt

Delhi Christmas Guide: From Sacred Heart Cathedral to St. James’ Church, 7 places to visit for the X-mas spirit

Delhi Christmas Guide: From Sacred Heart Cathedral to St. James’ Church, 7 place

HomePhotos

VIRAL

Amid GhostPairing scam, these are 5 best alternatives to WhatsApp with enhanced security, extra features

A new online threat known as “GhostPairing” is igniting conversations across India and raising severe concerns among millions of WhatsApp users. Among security concerns, here are five best alternatives to WhatsApp.

Vaishali Shastri | Dec 22, 2025, 11:46 PM IST

1.Telegram messenger

Telegram messenger
1

Telegram’s privacy and security measures have made it highly popular as it offers enhanced features like end-to-end encryption and self-destructing messages. Similarities between Telegram and WhatsApp include group chats, voice and video calls, but apart from it, it enables large file transfers and groups to accommodate up to 200,000 members. Telegram is highly useful for those who prefer privacy over other things.  

 

Advertisement

2.Hike messenger

Hike messenger
2

Hike is an Indian messaging app that boasts of impressive features like culturally rich sticker packs, news alerts, cricket scores, and even a digital wallet service, making it a fun and locally tailored WhatsApp alternative. 

 

3.JioChat messenger

JioChat messenger
3

A communication platform integrated with the Jio ecosystem offering messaging, voice/video calls, file sharing, and localized content like stickers and channels, ideal for users already in the Jio network. Benzinga 

 

4.Signal messenger

Signal messenger
4

A highly secure, open-source messaging app widely recommended by privacy advocates. It offers top-tier end-to-end encryption for messages and calls, with a simple and straightforward user experience. Benzinga 

 

TRENDING NOW

5.Viber messenger

Viber messenger
5

Similar to WhatsApp, Viber supports encrypted chats, calls, and media, keeping conversations private. From high-quality calls and international calls to non-users via Viber Out at low rates, it  offers more than WhatsApp does. Viber works across softwares like Android, iOS, Windows, and on desktop with encryption on all devices. It has secret/hidden chats, disappearing messages, and a wider range of chat customization. 

 

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Avatar Fire and Ash box office collection day 4: James Cameron film continues to struggle amid Dhurandhar wave, earns just Rs...
Avatar Fire and Ash box office day 4: James Cameron film continues to struggle
Good news for passengers, Central Railways to run 76 special trains for Christmas and New Year, issues advisory; check routes, fare details
Good news for passengers, Central Railways to run 76 special trains for Christma
Dhurandhar box office collection day 18: Ranveer Singh film finally sees massive drop, still collects double than Avatar 3, earns Rs...
Dhurandhar box office day 18: Ranveer Singh film finally sees massive drop
DNA TV Show: Asim Munir's two-front war conspiracy against India
DNA TV Show: Asim Munir's two-front war conspiracy against India
Meet Aahana Kumra, rumoured girlfriend of Dhurandhar actor Danish Pandor, had no work for three years, played Amitabh Bachchan's daughter in...
Meet Aahana Kumra, rumoured girlfriend of Dhurandhar actor Danish Pandor
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Amid GhostPairing scam, these are 5 best alternatives to WhatsApp with enhanced security, extra features
Amid GhostPairing scam, these are 5 best alternatives to WhatsApp with enhanced
How much do Kumar Sanu, ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Saloni Bhattacharya and other members of the singer's family earn? A look at his family's net worth
How much do Kumar Sanu, ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Saloni Bhatt
Delhi Christmas Guide: From Sacred Heart Cathedral to St. James’ Church, 7 places to visit for the X-mas spirit
Delhi Christmas Guide: From Sacred Heart Cathedral to St. James’ Church, 7 place
From Homebound and Dhadak 2 to Mrs and Crazxy: 7 underrated Hindi films of 2025 that delivered emotionally resonant stories
From Homebound and Dhadak 2 to Mrs and Crazxy: 7 underrated Hindi films of 2025
From Adivi Sesh's comeback to Anurag Kashyap's sinister act: Four reasons to watch Dacoit Ek Prem Katha
From Adivi's comeback to Anurag's sinister act: Four reasons to watch Dacoit
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement