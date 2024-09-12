Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3107235
HomePhotos

AI Insights: Top 7 high-paying jobs in India by 2050

Know about 7 high-paying jobs in India by 2050.

  • Varnika Srivastava
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Sep 12, 2024, 05:51 PM IST

AI-powered chatbots provide insights on India's top 7 high-paying jobs by 2050, but caution is advised as these insights are based on responses and not formal research reports.

1. AI Specialist

AI Specialist
1/7

AI Specialist: ₹50 lakh to ₹1 crore annually

2. Machine Learning Engineer

Machine Learning Engineer
2/7

Machine Learning Engineer: ₹45 lakh to ₹90 lakh annually

3. Robotics Engineer

Robotics Engineer
3/7

Robotics Engineer: ₹40 lakh to ₹80 lakh annually

4. Data Scientist

Data Scientist
4/7

Data Scientist: ₹35 lakh to ₹75 lakh annually

5. Quantum Computing Analyst

Quantum Computing Analyst
5/7

Quantum Computing Analyst: ₹40 lakh to ₹85 lakh annually

6. Biotechnology Researcher

Biotechnology Researcher
6/7

Biotechnology Researcher: ₹30 lakh to ₹70 lakh annually

7. Fintech Specialist

Fintech Specialist
7/7

Fintech Specialist: ₹40 lakh to ₹85 lakh annually

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Akshay Kumar's 'sister', 90s pop star who gave blockbusters at 16; left films forever at career’s peak, is now...
Know the beautiful love story of IAS Srushti Deshmukh and IAS Nagarjun Gowda
Before Prabhas, Ranbir Kapoor, this Bollywood superstar was playing Lord Rama in Ramayana, movie got shelved after...
AI Insights: Top 7 high-paying jobs in India by 2050
Streaming This Week: Sector 36, Berlin, Khalbali Records, Mr Bachchan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Meet woman who cleared UPSC exam at 23 with AIR 94, but didn't become IAS officer due to...
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews