AI-generated images show famous personalities as aged people, see pictures

An artist has created the AI images and named his project 'Young Age(d)'.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jan 31, 2023, 10:13 PM IST

Artificial Intelligence (AI) generated images have become the talk of the town. Many artists and designers are using AI technology to create not just dynamic images, but interactive videos too. Several applications and tools are available on the internet that allows users to create such pictures.

Now, a Turkey-based artist has used AI technology to reimagine how some famous personalities, including football legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, will look a few decades from now.

The artist, Alper Yesiltas, has shared nine such images on his Instagram page and named his project 'Young Age(d)'. Without much ado, check out the incredible pictures below:

1. Harry Styles and Robert Pattinson

Harry Styles and Robert Pattinson
1/6

Yesiltas used AI technology to reimagine famous personalities including Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Pattinson, Dua Lipa etc.

“Behind this project lies the question of ‘What will some of the young people we know look like a few decades from now?'" Yesiltas wrote on Instagram. 

2. Greta Thunberg and Justin Beiber

Greta Thunberg and Justin Beiber
2/6

3. Billie Eilish and Dua Lipa

Billie Eilish and Dua Lipa
3/6

4. Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling
4/6

5. Emma Stone

Emma Stone
5/6

6. Football legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Football legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo
6/6

(Photo credit: Instagram/alperyesiltas)

