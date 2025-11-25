After Ethiopia volcano eruption, these are 5 active volcanoes you must know

BAD news for Apple employees: iPhone maker cuts jobs across THIS department due too...
Shivani Tiwari | Nov 25, 2025, 11:46 AM IST
1.Kilauea: Hawaii
Kilauea, located inside Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, is among the most active volcanoes on Earth. Standing 4,090 feet (1,247 meters) tall, it has erupted repeatedly since the late 1800s. The surrounding national park, also a UNESCO World Heritage Site, showcases dramatic volcanic landscapes formed over centuries.
2.Osorno Volcano: Chile’s Mount Fuji
In southern Chile, Osorno Volcano rises elegantly between the provinces of Osorno and Llanquihue. Often compared to Japan’s Mount Fuji because of its graceful, snow-covered cone, Osorno is one of the Andes’ most active volcanoes.
3.Colima Volcano: Mexico
Colima is one of Mexico’s most active and most dangerous volcanoes. Rising to 13,120 feet (4,000 meters), it regularly emits ash, smoke, and explosive bursts of lava. Its unpredictable behaviour places it among Latin America’s highest-risk volcanoes.
4.Sakurajima: Japan
Sakurajima, located across from Kagoshima city, is one of Japan’s most active volcanoes. It has erupted frequently, thousands of times in recent years. Before 1914, Sakurajima was a separate island. A powerful eruption that year connected it to Kyushu, forming the Osumi Peninsula.
5.eldingadalur: Iceland
The Geldingadalur Valley on the Reykjanes Peninsula gained international attention when it erupted in 2021, marking the first magma flow in that area in almost 800 years. Unlike violent volcanoes, Geldingadalur’s eruptions are usually gentler and ideal for scientific study.