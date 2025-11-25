FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
VIRAL

After Ethiopia volcano eruption, these are 5 active volcanoes you must know

Following Ethiopia’s recent volcanic eruption, explore five of the world’s most active volcanoes, from Hawaii to Iceland.

Nov 25, 2025

1.Kilauea: Hawaii

Kilauea: Hawaii
1

Kilauea, located inside Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, is among the most active volcanoes on Earth. Standing 4,090 feet (1,247 meters) tall, it has erupted repeatedly since the late 1800s. The surrounding national park, also a UNESCO World Heritage Site, showcases dramatic volcanic landscapes formed over centuries.

2.Osorno Volcano: Chile’s Mount Fuji

Osorno Volcano: Chile’s Mount Fuji
2

In southern Chile, Osorno Volcano rises elegantly between the provinces of Osorno and Llanquihue. Often compared to Japan’s Mount Fuji because of its graceful, snow-covered cone, Osorno is one of the Andes’ most active volcanoes.

3.Colima Volcano: Mexico

Colima Volcano: Mexico
3

Colima is one of Mexico’s most active and most dangerous volcanoes. Rising to 13,120 feet (4,000 meters), it regularly emits ash, smoke, and explosive bursts of lava. Its unpredictable behaviour places it among Latin America’s highest-risk volcanoes.

4.Sakurajima: Japan

Sakurajima: Japan
4

Sakurajima, located across from Kagoshima city, is one of Japan’s most active volcanoes. It has erupted frequently, thousands of times in recent years. Before 1914, Sakurajima was a separate island. A powerful eruption that year connected it to Kyushu, forming the Osumi Peninsula.

TRENDING NOW

5.eldingadalur: Iceland

eldingadalur: Iceland
5

The Geldingadalur Valley on the Reykjanes Peninsula gained international attention when it erupted in 2021, marking the first magma flow in that area in almost 800 years. Unlike violent volcanoes, Geldingadalur’s eruptions are usually gentler and ideal for scientific study.

