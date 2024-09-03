Search icon
A look at Sultan of Brunei's 7000 luxury cars worth Rs 41500 crore car collection

Here's a look at the Sultan's opulent car collection!

  • Pravrajya Suruchi
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Sep 03, 2024, 07:48 PM IST

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei, the second-longest reigning monarch in the world, owns the world's largest private car collection, valued at $5 billion, featuring over 7,000 luxury vehicles, including 600 Rolls-Royces.

 

1. The PM will be hosted at the Istana Nurul Iman Palace

The PM will be hosted at the Istana Nurul Iman Palace
1/6

Prime Minister Modi arrives in Brunei today, September 3, at the Sultan's invitation, marking the first-ever visit by an Indian PM. This two-day trip celebrates 40 years of diplomatic relations.

 

2. The Bentley

The Bentley
2/6

The Sultan's collection includes a significant number of vintage Bentleys from the 1980s and 1990s, primarily Azure and Continental models, collectively valued at around $80 million.

 

3. Ferrari

Ferrari
3/6

The Sultan's car collection showcases an impressive array of Italian exotic vehicles, including an extremely rare Ferrari F50, of which only 349 were produced.

 

4. Porsche

Porsche
4/6

The Sultan owns 55 Porsche 928s, including 32 S4 models, showcasing the brand's success in diversifying beyond the iconic 911. His collection highlights his admiration for the 928 model.

 

5. Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce
5/6

The Sultan holds a Guinness World Record for the largest private Rolls-Royce collection, with estimates suggesting over 600 unique Rolls-Royce models.

 

6. Aston Martins

Aston Martins
6/6

The Sultan has commissioned bespoke Aston Martins, including the AM3, a one-off grand tourer derived from the Vantage and designed in collaboration with Pininfarina.

 

