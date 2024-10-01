8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves

Here is a list of celebrities who accidentally shot themselves
Actor-turned-politician Govinda accidentally shot himself in the leg with his own revolver on Tuesday morning. The Shiv Sena leader was rushed to a hospital and is undergoing treatment.
However, Govinda is not the first to shot himself accidently, here is a list of celebrities who in the past has shot themselves and suffered the pain.
1. Govinda
In an unfortunate incident, Actor Govinda on Tuesday sustained an accidental bullet injury on his leg with his own revolver. He was rushed to a Mumbai hospital. The incident occured at the actor's Juhu residence while the actor was checking his licensed revolver before preparing to leave for Kolkata in the early morning hours. The revolver accidentally fell from his hand, misfired and suffered injury to his leg. Following the incident, Govinda's manager has confirmed that the bullet has been removed from his leg and his condition is now stable.
2. Plaxico Burress
In 2008, former Giants receiver Plaxico Burress was involved in a nightclub incident where he accidentally shot himself in the right thigh after a gun slipped down his waistband. As a result, he was suspended for the final four games of the season due to conduct detrimental to the team and later he was sent to jail for 20 months. Despite the incident, Burress made a successful return to the NFL, although the accidental shooting remains a prominent topic in discussions about his public life.
3. Al Capone
In 1928, mobster Al Capone suffered self-inflicted gunshot wounds to both legs and the groin, despite having twelve bodyguards. Initially, it was reported that Capone accidentally discharged his gun while getting into a car after a round of golf with a friend. But more recent reports tell a different story. As Capone rummaged through his bag for a club, a revolver in the bag reportedly fired. This incident serves as a reminder that it's best to leave guns at home when heading out.
4. Lil' Wayne
At the age of 12, Dwayne Carter Jr., who later became the renowned rapper Lil' Wayne, nearly lost his life after accidentally shooting himself in the chest with a 9-mm handgun belonging to a visitor at his home. Demonstrating quick thinking, Carter called 911, and an off-duty officer responded by kicking down the door and taking him to the hospital. Years later, while dining at a restaurant, the officer was surprised to meet Lil' Wayne, who expressed his gratitude, saying, "I almost died, and this man saved my life. I'll never forget him."
5. Curly Horwitz
Jerome Horwitz, better known as "Curly," was the youngest of the Stooge brothers. At the age of 12, Curly accidentally shot himself in the foot while cleaning a rifle. His older brother Moe rushed him to the hospital, saving his life, but the incident left Curly with a noticeable limp that he carried for the rest of his life. Due to a fear of surgery, he never sought to correct the limp and instead incorporated it into his comedic performances. This distinctive walk that Curly is known for is a result of his self-inflicted gunshot wound.
6. Peter Fonda
The star of Easy Rider, Peter Fonda, faced a life-threatening incident on his 11th birthday when he accidentally shot himself in the chest while cleaning his father's gun. Initially, doctors feared the bullet had struck his heart, but it miraculously passed through and lodged just beneath the vital organ. Doctors noted that if Fonda's heart had not beaten precisely at the moment the bullet entered his body, he likely would not have survived.
7. Alan Ladd
In 1962, the actor from This Gun For Hire, Alan Ladd, accidentally shot himself in the shoulder while cleaning his gun. However, other reports suggest a different story which is Ladd was investigating a suspicious noise in his home. While searching for a potential intruder in the dark, he tripped and fell, causing the revolver he was holding to discharge unexpectedly.
8. Terry Kath
In a tragic incident, the founding member and lead guitarist of the band Chicago, Terry Kath, died in 1978 during a party. He reportedly picked up an unloaded revolver and aimed it at his head, joking about playing Russian Roulette. After pulling the trigger without incident, he attempted the same with a semiautomatic pistol that unfortunately had a bullet in the chamber. Kath died instantly, and his last words to his wife were reportedly, "Don't worry, it's not loaded."