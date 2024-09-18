7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

Despite their major contributions, several pioneering women scientists, including Rosalind Franklin and Lise Meitner, remain underrecognized for their key discoveries in fields such as genetics and nuclear physics.

Throughout history, numerous groundbreaking discoveries have been made by women scientists who, despite their significant contributions, remain less recognized in popular accounts of scientific advancement. Their work has shaped various fields, from genetics to astrophysics, and their discoveries have had lasting impacts on our understanding of the world.