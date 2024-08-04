7 starry images of space shared by NASA

Here are seven starry images of space shared by NASA.
Stars, galaxies, and nebulae come together to create enchanting visuals that leave us in awe of the cosmos. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the renowned space agency in the US, continues to share stunning images of these celestial wonders, offering us a glimpse into the breathtaking beauty and complexity of the universe. Here are seven starry images of space shared by NASA.
1. Serpens Nebula
In this stunning image of the Serpens Nebula from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, astronomers found a grouping of aligned protostellar outflows within one small region.
2. Messier 78
Here’s a stunning image that reveals hidden sites where stars are taking shape within the regions of Messier 78.
3. Hubble Views N44 Superbubble
N44 is a complex nebula filled with glowing hydrogen gas, dark lanes of dust, massive stars, and a fascinating mix of star clusters of varying ages.
4. Hidden galaxy
NASA shared the breathtaking image of the spiral galaxy, also known as the 'Hidden galaxy'. The galaxy captured by Hubble is located about 11 million light-years away from Earth.
5. Globular cluster of stars
This picture showcases a globular cluster of stars located about 162,000 light-years away in the Large Magellanic Cloud.
6. Nebula NGC 604
This stunning image represents the nebula NGC 604, home to more than 200 brilliant blue stars.
7. Small Magellanic Cloud
This stunning image represents the Small Magellanic Cloud which is a dwarf galaxy near the Milky Way.