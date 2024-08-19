7 rarest reptiles in world

These extraordinary creatures are on the brink of extinction due to habitat loss, poaching, and climate change.
Discover the world's most elusive reptiles. From ancient-looking giants to tiny, camouflaged creatures, these rare reptiles are on the brink of extinction due to human activities and environmental challenges.
1. Gharial
A critically endangered crocodile with a long, narrow snout, found primarily in India.
2. Borneo Earless Monitor
This elusive lizard is rarely seen and faces threats from deforestation and habitat loss.
3. Armadillo Lizard
Native to South Africa, it's known for its unique defensive mechanism of curling into a ball.
4. Leatherback Sea Turtle
The largest sea turtle, facing threats from pollution, climate change, and accidental capture.
5. Roti Island Snake-Necked Turtle
With a distinctive long neck, this turtle is critically endangered due to habitat loss.
6. Iguana
Once thought extinct, this species was rediscovered and remains incredibly rare.