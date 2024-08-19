Search icon
7 rarest reptiles in world

These extraordinary creatures are on the brink of extinction due to habitat loss, poaching, and climate change.

  Pravrajya Suruchi
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Aug 19, 2024, 08:48 PM IST

Discover the world's most elusive reptiles. From ancient-looking giants to tiny, camouflaged creatures, these rare reptiles are on the brink of extinction due to human activities and environmental challenges.

1. Gharial

A critically endangered crocodile with a long, narrow snout, found primarily in India.

 

2. Borneo Earless Monitor

This elusive lizard is rarely seen and faces threats from deforestation and habitat loss.

3. Armadillo Lizard

Native to South Africa, it's known for its unique defensive mechanism of curling into a ball.

4. Leatherback Sea Turtle

The largest sea turtle, facing threats from pollution, climate change, and accidental capture.

5. Roti Island Snake-Necked Turtle

With a distinctive long neck, this turtle is critically endangered due to habitat loss.

6. Iguana

Once thought extinct, this species was rediscovered and remains incredibly rare.

