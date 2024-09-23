Search icon
7 most expensive paintings in the world, Mona Lisa not in list

As of 2024, the seven most expensive paintings in the world include masterpieces by artists like Leonardo da Vinci, Willem de Kooning, and Paul Cézanne, with values reaching up to USD 450.3 million.

  • Sep 23, 2024, 08:05 PM IST

The world of fine art is not just about creativity; it's also a lucrative market where certain masterpieces command staggering prices. As of 2024, several iconic paintings have achieved record-breaking valuations, showcasing the immense value placed on artistic legacy and historical significance. From Leonardo da Vinci's renowned "Salvator Mundi" to abstract works by modern masters, these artworks not only reflect artistic genius but also represent substantial financial investments in a competitive art market.

 

1. Salvator Mundi by Leonardo da Vinci

Salvator Mundi by Leonardo da Vinci
1/7

Price: Rs 3,300 crore
This painting of Christ as the "Savior of the World" was sold at auction in 2017 and remains the most expensive painting ever sold.

 

2. Interchange by Willem de Kooning

Interchange by Willem de Kooning
2/7

Price: Rs 2,500 crore
This abstract expressionist work was sold in a private sale in 2015 and is one of the most significant works of the 20th century.

3. The Card Players by Paul Cézanne

The Card Players by Paul Cézanne
3/7

Price: Rs 1,900 crore
This iconic work, which features men playing cards, was sold to the Royal Family of Qatar in 2011.

4. Nafea Faa Ipoipo (When Will You Marry?) by Paul Gauguin

Nafea Faa Ipoipo (When Will You Marry?) by Paul Gauguin
4/7

Price: Rs 1,750 crore
This vibrant painting was sold in 2015 and reflects Gauguin's time in Tahiti.

 

5. Number 17A by Jackson Pollock

Number 17A by Jackson Pollock
5/7

Price: Rs 1,650 crore
This piece is a prime example of Pollock's drip painting technique and was sold in 2016.

6. No. 6 (Violet, Green and Red) by Mark Rothko

No. 6 (Violet, Green and Red) by Mark Rothko
6/7

Price: Rs 1,550 crore
Sold in a private sale in 2014, this work showcases Rothko's signature color field style.

 

7. Les Femmes d'Alger (Version O) by Pablo Picasso

Les Femmes d'Alger (Version O) by Pablo Picasso
7/7

Price: Rs 1,500 crore
This painting sold at auction in 2015 and represents Picasso's exploration of female figures in art.

