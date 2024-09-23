Search icon
7 most expensive bags in world

Here are 7 most expensive bags in world.

  • Varnika Srivastava
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Sep 23, 2024, 07:11 PM IST

Know all the details about the 7 most expensive bags in world.

1. Mouawad 1001 Nights Diamond Purse

At an astounding $3.8 million, the Mouawad 1001 Nights Diamond Purse is the priciest handbag in the world. This famous work of art is made of 18-karat gold and has an incredible 4,517 diamonds on it, including uncommon pink and yellow diamonds. It exudes an unmatched level of luxury and opulence. This beautiful purse would cost about ₹28.9 crore in the Indian market.

2. Hermes Kelly Rose Gold handbag

Hermes Kelly Rose Gold handbag, priced at $2 million, features 1,160 diamonds and combines luxury and sophistication, expected to fetch around ₹15.2 crore in India.

3. Hermes Chaine'd Ancre Bag

The Hermes Chaine'd Ancre Bag, priced at $1.4 million, is a rare luxury creation with 1,160 diamonds set in intricate anchor-shaped chain links, valued at around ₹10.7 crore in India.

4. Lana Marks Cleopatra Clutch

The Lana Marks Cleopatra Clutch, priced at $400,000, is a luxurious alligator leather clutch adorned with 1,600 white diamonds, and is expected to fetch around ₹3.1 crore in India.

5. Niloticus Crocodile Himalaya Birkin

The Niloticus Crocodile Himalaya Birkin, priced at $379,000, is a rare, coveted masterpiece with over 240 diamonds, inspired by the majestic Himalayan mountains.

6. Chanel's "Diamond Forever" Handbag

Chanel's "Diamond Forever" Handbag, valued at $261,000, is a rare and coveted item with 334 white gold diamonds, only 13 ever created, and valued at around ₹2 crore in India.

7. Fuchsia Diamond-Studded Hermes Birkin

The Fuchsia Diamond-Studded Hermes Birkin, priced at $222,000, is a luxurious statement piece with 18-carat white gold and diamonds, expected to fetch around ₹1.7 crore in the Indian market.

