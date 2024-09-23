7 most expensive bags in world

1/7

At an astounding $3.8 million, the Mouawad 1001 Nights Diamond Purse is the priciest handbag in the world. This famous work of art is made of 18-karat gold and has an incredible 4,517 diamonds on it, including uncommon pink and yellow diamonds. It exudes an unmatched level of luxury and opulence. This beautiful purse would cost about ₹28.9 crore in the Indian market.