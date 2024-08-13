7 most dangerous cities in world, first name will shock you

Here is a list of 7 most dangerous cities in the world.
While the world is generally safe to explore, some places are dangerous due to political unrest, high crime rates, or natural disasters. Here are 7 of the most dangerous places:
1. Caracas, Venezuela
The first number in the list is from Caracas, Venezuela. Incidents like violence and looting often happen here.
2. Karachi, Pakistan
Pakistan's Karachi city is the second highest risk city for tourists.
3. Yangon, Myanmar
The name of Myanmar's Yangon is included in the third most dangerous city. The crime rate has increased significantly in this city also.
4. Nigeria, Lagos
Due to poverty, incidents like the Lagos robbery in Nigeria keep happening. Due to this it became the fourth most dangerous city in the world.
5. Manila, Philippines
Security arrangements in Manila, Philippines are still quite crude. That is why this is the fifth most dangerous city in the world.
6. Dhaka, Bangladesh
The sixth number in the list is of Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh. Along with the crime rate, the quality of life here is also very bad.
7. Bogota, Colombia
The last one in the list is Colombia's Bogota.