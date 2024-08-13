Search icon
7 most dangerous cities in world, first name will shock you

Here is a list of 7 most dangerous cities in the world.

  • Pravrajya Suruchi
  • Aug 13, 2024, 09:24 PM IST

While the world is generally safe to explore, some places are dangerous due to political unrest, high crime rates, or natural disasters. Here are 7 of the most dangerous places:

1. Caracas, Venezuela

Caracas, Venezuela
1/7

The first number in the list is from Caracas, Venezuela. Incidents like violence and looting often happen here.

2. Karachi, Pakistan

Karachi, Pakistan
2/7

Pakistan's Karachi city is the second highest risk city for tourists.

3. Yangon, Myanmar

Yangon, Myanmar
3/7

The name of Myanmar's Yangon is included in the third most dangerous city. The crime rate has increased significantly in this city also.

4. Nigeria, Lagos

Nigeria, Lagos
4/7

Due to poverty, incidents like the Lagos robbery in Nigeria keep happening. Due to this it became the fourth most dangerous city in the world.

5. Manila, Philippines

Manila, Philippines
5/7

Security arrangements in Manila, Philippines are still quite crude. That is why this is the fifth most dangerous city in the world.

6. Dhaka, Bangladesh

Dhaka, Bangladesh
6/7

The sixth number in the list is of Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh. Along with the crime rate, the quality of life here is also very bad.

7. Bogota, Colombia

Bogota, Colombia
7/7

The last one in the list is Colombia's Bogota.

