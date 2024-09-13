Search icon
7 most common things people have left behind in hotel rooms

  Apurwa Amit
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Sep 13, 2024, 06:46 PM IST

It is not uncommon for travelers to leave behind their belongings in a hotel room. Maybe they were too tired to pack up all of their things or maybe they just forgot them after checking out, but it happens more often than you might think. From chargers to jewellery, here are the 7 most most common things people have left behind in hotel rooms.

1. Charger

Charger
1/7

Guests often forget chargers, such as phone chargers, laptop chargers, or camera chargers. These essential items are frequently left plugged into outlets or hidden in nooks and crannies. The rush to check out or the similarity of chargers can lead to guests leaving them behind. Hotels usually have a collection of chargers that have been left behind by guests.

 

2. Clothes and underwear

Clothes and underwear
2/7

Shirts, pants, socks, undergarments and other clothing pieces are often forgotten in hotel rooms. These garments are usually found in closets, drawers, or even under the bed. Guests may accidentally leave clothes behind, especially if they have a large number of items to pack.

3. Books and magazines

Books and magazines
3/7

Reading materials like novels, magazines, or newspapers are occasionally abandoned by guests in hotel rooms. Books are commonly left on bedside tables, desks, or in reading areas. Guests engrossed in reading may forget to pack these items when checking out.

4. Jewellery

Jewellery
4/7

One of the most common things that guests forget in hotel rooms are jewellery. Valuable items like rings, earrings, and watches are occasionally misplaced in hotel rooms. Guests might leave jewellery in drawers, on countertops, or in safes. The small size of jewellery items makes them easy to overlook during the packing process.

5. Sunglasses

Sunglasses
5/7

Sunglasses are commonly forgotten in hotel rooms, often left on windowsills, tables, or in bathrooms. Guests may overlook these items, especially if they are in a rush to leave or if the sunglasses blend in with the surroundings.

 

6. Wallets and cards

Wallets and cards
6/7

Cash, credit cards, and IDs are sometimes left behind in wallets by guests. These essential items are left behind in drawers, safes, or on tables, in the hotel rooms. The rush to leave or the similarity of hotel furniture leads to guests overlooking their wallets and cards.

7. Headphones

Headphones
7/7

Small and easy to miss, headphones are occasionally left behind by guests. These accessories are forgotten on desks, bedside tables, or in bags. The similarity of headphones to other cables or items can contribute to guests leaving them behind.

 

