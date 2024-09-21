7 foods named after Indian cities

These seven foods named after Indian cities, highlight the rich and diverse culinary traditions found across the country.
India's culinary landscape is as diverse as its culture, with many dishes reflecting the unique flavors and traditions of specific regions. From the fragrant biryanis of Hyderabad to the vibrant street food of Mumbai, each city boasts its own signature dishes that have become beloved across the nation and beyond.
1. Hyderabadi Biryani
A fragrant rice dish layered with marinated meat and spices, originating from Hyderabad.