7 foods named after Indian city

These seven foods named after Indian cities, highlight the rich and diverse culinary traditions found across the country.
India's culinary landscape is as diverse as its culture, with many dishes reflecting the unique flavors and traditions of specific regions. From the fragrant biryanis of Hyderabad to the vibrant street food of Mumbai, each city boasts its own signature dishes that have become beloved across the nation and beyond.
1. Hyderabadi Biryani
A fragrant rice dish layered with marinated meat and spices, originating from Hyderabad.
2. Mumbai Vada Pav
A popular street food consisting of a spicy potato fritter in a bun, hailing from Mumbai.
3. Kolkata Sweets
Known for iconic sweets like rasgulla and sandesh, these treats are a specialty of Kolkata.
4. Chennai Idli
Soft, steamed rice cakes served with chutney and sambar, a breakfast staple from Chennai.
5. Delhi Chaat
A variety of savory snacks, including papri chaat and aloo chaat, famous in Delhi.
6. Peshawari Naan
A stuffed bread with nuts and dried fruits, originally from the city of Peshawar, but popular in many Indian restaurants.
7. Pondicherry Fish Curry
A flavorful curry made with local spices and coconut, reflecting the coastal cuisine of Pondicherry.