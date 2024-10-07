Search icon
7 famous railway bridges in India

India boasts several iconic railway bridges that highlight the country's engineering prowess and enhance connectivity across its diverse landscapes.

India is home to an extensive railway network, and its iconic railway bridges stand as a testament to engineering marvels and historical significance. Here are seven famous railway bridges in India that showcase architectural brilliance and breathtaking landscapes.

 

1. Vidyadhar Nagar Bridge, Jaipur:

This beautiful bridge, located in Rajasthan, is known for its unique architectural style and scenic views of the surrounding landscape.

2. Howrah Bridge, Kolkata:

An iconic symbol of Kolkata, the Howrah Bridge is one of the busiest cantilever bridges in the world, connecting the city with Howrah.

 

3. Konkan Railway Bridge, Maharashtra:

Stretching over the lush Western Ghats, this bridge offers stunning views and is known for its engineering excellence in a challenging terrain.

 

4. Bhupen Hazarika Setu, Assam:

Connecting Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, this bridge is the longest in India and is vital for enhancing connectivity and trade in the region.

 

5. Pamban Bridge, Tamil Nadu:

Known as the railway bridge that connects the mainland of India to Rameswaram, it is famous for its unique opening mechanism for ships.

