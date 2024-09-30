7 basic things astronauts can't do in space

Astronauts face several challenges in space that limit their daily activities and require adjustments to their routines.
Space travel is an incredible experience, but it comes with unique challenges that astronauts must navigate. Living and working in a microgravity environment presents limitations that affect even the most basic human activities. Here are seven basic things astronauts can't do in space.
1. Drink Water Normally
In microgravity, liquids do not flow as they do on Earth. Astronauts use special pouches with straws to drink water.
2. Sleep Without Restraints
Without gravity, astronauts can float while sleeping, so they secure themselves to their sleeping bags to avoid drifting around the spacecraft.
3. Use Toilets Like on Earth
Space toilets are complex, utilizing air suction to manage waste. Astronauts must strap themselves in to ensure they don't float away during use.
4. Cook Food
Cooking in space is impractical due to the lack of gravity. Astronauts eat pre-packaged meals that can be rehydrated or heated using special equipment.
5. Take a Shower
With no gravity, water won't fall like it does on Earth. Astronauts use rinseless wipes and no-rinse shampoo to stay clean.
6. Wear Regular Clothes
Astronauts wear specially designed space suits while working outside the spacecraft and breathable, loose-fitting clothing inside to accommodate microgravity.
7. Experience Natural Scents
The absence of gravity affects the way scents travel. In space, astronauts rely more on their sense of taste than smell, making food less flavorful.