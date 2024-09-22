​6 stunning images of Nebula captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope​

NASA's telescopes have captured stunning images of various nebulae, revealing intricate details of gas, dust, and star formations in space.
NASA's space telescopes, such as Spitzer and WISE, have provided remarkable views of nebulae—vast clouds of gas and dust spread across the universe. These images offer insights into star formation and cosmic processes, showcasing structures like the Orion Nebula's giant cavities and the Eagle Nebula's iconic "Pillars of Creation." Each nebula presents a unique cosmic landscape, helping scientists uncover the mysteries of space.
1. Orion Nebula
A new image of the Orion Nebula reveals two massive caverns carved out by unseen giant stars. These stars can release up to a million times more light than our Sun, breaking apart dust grains and creating cavities. The remaining dust is pushed away by stellar winds or the explosive death of stars as supernovae.
2. Eagle Nebula
The dusty face of the Eagle Nebula, located 5,700 light-years away, is revealed through NASA's WISE telescope. Famous for the "Pillars of Creation," the WISE infrared data uncovers the full structure of the nebula surrounding the pillars, which appear as a faint yellow-green feature in the image.
3. Sagittarius Nebula
This colorful nebula in the constellation Sagittarius was captured by NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope as part of the GLIMPSE Survey. With some imagination, the nebula resembles the shape of the movie monster Godzilla, with highlighted parts drawing attention to the likeness.
4. Sagittarius Nebula (Godzilla)
Another perspective of the Sagittarius Nebula from Spitzer's GLIMPSE Survey shows the same nebula, with parts of the gas and dust clouds resembling the figure of Godzilla. The nebula lies along the plane of the Milky Way, making it a prominent feature in space.
5. Blue Ring Nebula
The Blue Ring Nebula was formed from the merging of two stars. The collision ejected a cloud of hot debris, and a gas disk surrounding the larger star split the cloud in half, creating two cones moving in opposite directions from the central star.
6. Tarantula Nebula
The Tarantula Nebula, captured by NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope, shows regions of dust and gas in infrared light. The magenta areas contain polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), and the image reveals different wavelengths of infrared light emitted by dust and gas, with stars appearing in green and blue.