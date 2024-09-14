Here are 6 most haunted places in the world
Know about these 6 most haunted places in the world, and why they are haunted.
1. La Recoleta Cemetery
La Recoleta Cemetery, a 14-acre cemetery in Argentina, is known for its residents and its haunting ghost story, including the infamous 19-year-old girl Rufina Cambaceres.
2. Edinburgh Castle
Edinburgh Castle, Scotland's oldest fortified site, has a history of constant war, with 26 sieges and haunted dungeons. Famous ghosts include a piper boy and a headless drummer, who played in the 17th century and is now an omen of danger.
3. Stanley Hotel
Stanley Hotel, a haunted property in Rocky Mountain National Park, was the setting of Stephen King's novel The Shining. Despite neglect, ghosts of the original owner and a mysterious child haunt the property.
4. Island of the Dolls
Mexico's Island of Dolls, La Isla de las Muñecas, is renowned for its hundreds of haunted dolls, a Guinness World Record. The island's history dates back to a century after a young girl's death.
5. Zvíkov Castle
Zvíkov Castle, a 13th-century castle, is believed to be haunted by a magical imp and has a foreboding legend of a year-long death for those staying. Access is by car from Prague.
6. Bhangarh Fort
The 17th-century fort in Rajasthan is haunted due to two stories: one about King Madho Singh's construction, which caused destruction, and another about a black magic practitioner who cursed a princess and her family.
7. La Recoleta Cemetery
La Recoleta Cemetery, a 14-acre cemetery in Argentina, is known for its residents and its haunting ghost story, featuring a 19-year-old girl buried alive.