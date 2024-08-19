6 Indian foods that are banned abroad

1/6

Ban Locations: USA, Canada, UK

Reason: Health Concerns

Paan, a traditional Indian preparation of betel leaf filled with areca nut, slaked lime, and other condiments, is popular in India for its digestive properties and as a breath freshener. However, the areca nut has been classified as a carcinogen by the World Health Organization (WHO). The chewing of paan is associated with an increased risk of oral cancer and other health issues, leading to its ban in countries like the USA, Canada, and the UK.