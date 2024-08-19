6 forts in India that were never conquered

India is home to some of the most impressive forts in history, each with a unique story of resilience and strength. These forts, built by various dynasties across the country, were strategically designed to withstand invasions and protect their occupants. From the rocky terrains of Rajasthan to the coastal defenses of Maharashtra, these forts have stood the test of time, remaining unconquered through numerous battles. Here are six of the most formidable forts in India that have never been breached.