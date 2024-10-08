Search icon
5 stunning images of moon shared by NASA

Here are some stunning images of the moon shared by NASA.

  • Pavan Naidu
  • Oct 08, 2024, 09:25 PM IST

NASA, the US space agency continues to share breathtaking images of galaxies and stars. Here are some remarkable pictures of the moon shared by NASA.

 

1. SpaceX Falcon Heavy launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Center

This image captures the moment SpaceX's Falcon Heavy was launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, soaring elegantly against the backdrop of a bright full moon.

 

2. Gibbous Moon

A breathtaking photo of the Gibbous Moon has been taken from the cold, snow-covered mountains of Sweden. The Gibbous Moon is defined as any moon that appears more than half illuminated but not quite full.

 

3. Stunning image of moon

This striking image of the moon showcases its covered surface and highlights the darker regions that were once the receptacle of molten lava. 

 

4. Harvest Moon

This stunning image of the Harvest Moon was taken just above the historic town of Castiglione di Sicilia.

 

5. Wolf Moon

This breathtaking image features the Wolf Moon, taken during winter in Östersund, Sweden.

