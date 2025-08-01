5 stunning cities that went underwater due to...; they are...

2 . Dwaraka, India

Rooted in Hindu mythology, Dwaraka is believed to be a mythical city associated with Lord Krishna, as described in ancient texts such as the Mahabharata. It is believed to have submerged centuries ago. Archaeologists and historians have been interested in this legend for generations. Submerged ruins found off the coast of Gujarat have fueled speculation, although the exact location of this mythical city is still a matter of debate.