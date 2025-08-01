Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Shah Rukh Khan thanks 'Bharat Sarkar' for winning his first National Award in 33 years: 'It is a reminder that...'

Sanju Samson to CSK? Rajasthan Royals' latest video adds twist to transfer saga

BIG move by BSNL as it rolls out new plan for just Re 1; check validity, offer, data limit and more

Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Kulgam

'I could have pushed myself...': Yuzvendra Chahal shares deep regret over MS Dhoni’s emotional last game for India

Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey, Rani Mukerji: How much money 71st National Film Awards 2025 winners will receive

Elon Musk's Tesla set to open 1st charging station in India on...; check charging speed, price

India acknowledges ties with US has 'weathered several challenges', expresses commitment to take relationship...

'She looks so cute': Viral video shows little girl’s delightful reaction to meeting real-life policeman

Vikrant Massey dedicates National Award to marginalised people in society: 'A 20-year-old boy's dream has come true'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Shah Rukh Khan thanks 'Bharat Sarkar' for winning his first National Award in 33 years: 'It is a reminder that...'

Shah Rukh Khan thanks 'Bharat Sarkar' for winning his first National Award

Sanju Samson to CSK? Rajasthan Royals' latest video adds twist to transfer saga

Sanju Samson to CSK? Rajasthan Royals' latest video adds twist to transfer saga

BIG move by BSNL as it rolls out new plan for just Re 1; check validity, offer, data limit and more

BIG move by BSNL as it rolls out new plan for just Re 1; check validity

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 stunning cities that went underwater due to...; they are...

5 stunning cities that went underwater due to...; they are...

12th Fail, Jawan, Animal, Ullozhukku, Parking, Sam Bahadur: Where to watch 71st National Awards 2025-winning films on OTT

12th Fail, Jawan: Where to watch 71st National Awards 2025-winning films on OTT

Meet Mrunal Thakur, TV actress who became a Bollywood star, now lives luxuriously, has swanky car collection, her net worth is...

Mrunal Thakur turns 32: Peek inside actress's net worth, car collection, more

HomePhotos

VIRAL

5 stunning cities that went underwater due to...; they are...

Here are some real cities that are completely underwater.

Shweta Singh | Aug 01, 2025, 10:52 PM IST

1.Baia, Italy

Baia, Italy
1

Once known as the ancient Roman equivalent of Las Vegas, Baia was a hedonistic resort area along the Mediterranean coastline. The city was submerged, possibly due to volcanic forces, as a result of its underwater destruction. Even today, the 2,000-year-old ruins remain remarkably well-preserved beneath the waves, offering snorkelers a glimpse of the opulent luxury of the ancient past.

Advertisement

2.Dwaraka, India

Dwaraka, India
2

Rooted in Hindu mythology, Dwaraka is believed to be a mythical city associated with Lord Krishna, as described in ancient texts such as the Mahabharata. It is believed to have submerged centuries ago. Archaeologists and historians have been interested in this legend for generations. Submerged ruins found off the coast of Gujarat have fueled speculation, although the exact location of this mythical city is still a matter of debate.

3.Lion City, China

Lion City, China
3

Ling beneath the surface of Qiandao Lake in China's Zhejiang province lies the sunken city of Lion City, or Xi Cheng, founded more than 13 centuries ago. The city was submerged during the construction of the Xinan River Hydropower Station in 1959. Today, the preserved ruins of Lion City attract divers and underwater photographers to this amazing historical site.

4.Port Royal, Jamaica

Port Royal, Jamaica
4

In the 17th century, Port Royal became famous as a notorious refuge for pirates and one of the most prosperous cities in the Caribbean. In 1692, a devastating earthquake caused a large part of the city to sink into the ocean. Today, Port Royal has become a popular diving site, offering explorers the opportunity to dive into the submerged ruins of its once prosperous streets.

TRENDING NOW

5.Heraklion, Egypt

Heraklion, Egypt
5

Heraklion was once a prosperous port city located at the mouth of the Nile River, serving as an important trade center in ancient Egypt. However, natural disasters and rising sea levels caused the city to eventually disappear into the Mediterranean Sea. After being rediscovered by underwater archaeologists, Heraklion now stands as an underwater archaeological wonder, providing invaluable information about ancient Egyptian civilization.

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Welcome to the future': Viral video shows robot walking near Emirates Tower in Dubai
'Welcome to the future': Viral video shows robot walking near Emirates Tower in
From Ratan Tata to Anand Mahindra: Indians who studied at Harvard, made country proud
From Ratan Tata to Anand Mahindra: Indians who studied at Harvard to...
End of an Era? Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane omitted from Shardul-led Duleep Trophy squad; Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer included
End of an Era? Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane omitted from Shardul-led Duleep
71st National Film Awards 2025 full list of winners: 12th Fail wins Best Film; Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey, Rani Mukerji bag top acting honours
71st National Film Awards 2025 full list of winners: 12th Fail wins Best Film
Dog behind the wheel? Viral video from Mumbai shows husky in driver’s seat
Dog behind the wheel? Viral video from Mumbai shows husky in driver’s seat
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
5 stunning cities that went underwater due to...; they are...
5 stunning cities that went underwater due to...; they are...
12th Fail, Jawan, Animal, Ullozhukku, Parking, Sam Bahadur: Where to watch 71st National Awards 2025-winning films on OTT
12th Fail, Jawan: Where to watch 71st National Awards 2025-winning films on OTT
Meet Mrunal Thakur, TV actress who became a Bollywood star, now lives luxuriously, has swanky car collection, her net worth is...
Mrunal Thakur turns 32: Peek inside actress's net worth, car collection, more
From Ajay Devgan, Jaideep Ahlawat to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet India's highest-paid OTT actors
Ajay Devgan to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet 8 of India's highest paid OTT actors
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE