5 stunning cities that went underwater due to...; they are...

Shweta Singh | Aug 01, 2025, 10:52 PM IST
1.Baia, Italy
Once known as the ancient Roman equivalent of Las Vegas, Baia was a hedonistic resort area along the Mediterranean coastline. The city was submerged, possibly due to volcanic forces, as a result of its underwater destruction. Even today, the 2,000-year-old ruins remain remarkably well-preserved beneath the waves, offering snorkelers a glimpse of the opulent luxury of the ancient past.
2.Dwaraka, India
Rooted in Hindu mythology, Dwaraka is believed to be a mythical city associated with Lord Krishna, as described in ancient texts such as the Mahabharata. It is believed to have submerged centuries ago. Archaeologists and historians have been interested in this legend for generations. Submerged ruins found off the coast of Gujarat have fueled speculation, although the exact location of this mythical city is still a matter of debate.
3.Lion City, China
Ling beneath the surface of Qiandao Lake in China's Zhejiang province lies the sunken city of Lion City, or Xi Cheng, founded more than 13 centuries ago. The city was submerged during the construction of the Xinan River Hydropower Station in 1959. Today, the preserved ruins of Lion City attract divers and underwater photographers to this amazing historical site.
4.Port Royal, Jamaica
In the 17th century, Port Royal became famous as a notorious refuge for pirates and one of the most prosperous cities in the Caribbean. In 1692, a devastating earthquake caused a large part of the city to sink into the ocean. Today, Port Royal has become a popular diving site, offering explorers the opportunity to dive into the submerged ruins of its once prosperous streets.
5.Heraklion, Egypt
Heraklion was once a prosperous port city located at the mouth of the Nile River, serving as an important trade center in ancient Egypt. However, natural disasters and rising sea levels caused the city to eventually disappear into the Mediterranean Sea. After being rediscovered by underwater archaeologists, Heraklion now stands as an underwater archaeological wonder, providing invaluable information about ancient Egyptian civilization.