5 social media stars who became overnight sensation

A peanut seller, Bhuban Badyakar's song 'Kacha Badam' has struck a chord with netizens. From celebrities to commoners, everyone is dancing to its tune
In the recent times social media has made many common people overnight stars and they are enjoying their fame as much as we are enjoying their talents. What is best in all this is the fact that this includes celebrities as young as 12 years to people above 50 years. Social media is applauding talents from all ages and class.
From 12-year-old village boy Sahdev Dirdo, to a beggar on the streets of Kolkata, Ranu Mondal, from Professor Sanjeev Shrivastva to 19-year-old Dananeer Mubeen from Pakistan, all have become overnight stars. These days a peanut seller from Bengal, Bhuban Badyakar's song 'Kacha Badam' has struck a chord with netizens and from celebrities to commoners, everyone is dancing to its tunes.
1. Bhuban Badyakar, 'Kacha Badam' fame
Bhuban Badyakar is the new social media sensation these days. Bhuban, a peanut seller from West Bengal, who composed the song 'Kacha Badam' to attract customers, came to limelight because of this song. A video of 'Kacha Badam' along with Bhuban has been posted by Bengali actor Neil Bhattacharya on his official Instagram account.
Ever since the video went viral on social media, it has been viewed over 28 million times. It has also received 1.7 million likes on Instagram.
(Image Source: @bhuban_badyakar/Instagram)
2. Sahdev Dirdo, 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' fame
In 2021, a 12-year-old boy from Chhattisgarh, Sahdev Dirdo became overnight sensation by singing the song 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' in a particular accent. After watching this video, rapper Badshah also made a music video with him, which proved to be quite a hit. Apart from this, Sahdev was also seen as a guest in many television shows.
(Image Source: ANI)
3. Dananeer Mobeen, 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' girl
Last year, the 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' video of 19-year-old Dananeer Mobeen from Pakistan took social media by storm. People liked her calling party as 'Pawri' so much that Dananeer had become an internet sensation overnight. As soon as her video went viral, everyone started searching her on Google. Dananeer Mubeen has 1.9 million followers of Instagram.
(Image Source: @dananeerr/Instagram)
4. Priya Prakash Varrier's famous wink
In 2018, a video of a girl became viral on social media. That girl was none other than the Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Varrier, although people came to know about her after the video went viral. In the 26-second video that went viral, her one wink stole the hearts of millions.
Her wink in the film Oru Adaar Love went viral, making her the most-searched-for personality through Google in India in 2018. Priya made millions of followers on social media in a single day.
5. Professor Sanjeev Shrivastva
In 2018, Professor Sanjeev Shrivastva, a resident of Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh, became famous as Dancing Uncle. Sanjeev Shrivastva came to limelight for his talent of dancing in Govinda style. Sanjeev Srivastava's dance talent came to the fore when he performed Govinda's famous song 'Aapne Aa Jaane Se...' at a wedding ceremony.
Sanjeev Shrivastva surprised everyone by copying the exact dance moves of Govinda and his dance became quite viral on social media. Not only this, the then Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan praised his video by tweeting it. Sanjeev Shrivastva also got a chance to dance with Govinda in TV reality shows due to his talent.