5 social media stars who became overnight sensation

In the recent times social media has made many common people overnight stars and they are enjoying their fame as much as we are enjoying their talents. What is best in all this is the fact that this includes celebrities as young as 12 years to people above 50 years. Social media is applauding talents from all ages and class.

From 12-year-old village boy Sahdev Dirdo, to a beggar on the streets of Kolkata, Ranu Mondal, from Professor Sanjeev Shrivastva to 19-year-old Dananeer Mubeen from Pakistan, all have become overnight stars. These days a peanut seller from Bengal, Bhuban Badyakar's song 'Kacha Badam' has struck a chord with netizens and from celebrities to commoners, everyone is dancing to its tunes.