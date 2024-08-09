Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3101214
HomePhotos

5 royal families in India still taking their legacy forward

Despite the abolition of princely titles in 1971, the legacy of India's royal families continues through their enduring heritage and luxurious lifestyles.

  • Pravrajya Suruchi
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 09, 2024, 01:04 PM IST

Although the official reign of kings and royal families ceased in India after the government abolished princely titles in 1971, traces of their legacy endure. Today, a few Indian royal families continue to embrace a lifestyle steeped in heritage and luxury.

1. The Mewar Dynasty

The Mewar Dynasty
1/5

The Mewar dynasty stands as one of India’s oldest and most significant royal bloodlines, with roots tracing back to ancestral figures like Maharana Pratap.

2. The Wadiyar Dynasty

The Wadiyar Dynasty
2/5

The Wadiyars are among the wealthiest descendants of a royal lineage in India. After the passing of Srikantadatta Wadiyar in 2013, the Rajmata adopted Yaduveer Krishnadutta Chamaraj Wadiyar as their son, bestowing upon him the royal title.

3. Nawab of Pataudi

Nawab of Pataudi
3/5

The late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, father of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, was the final nominal ruler of the Pataudi kingdom. He married actress Sharmila Tagore, and together they raised three children.

4. The Royal Family of Jaipur

The Royal Family of Jaipur
4/5

Maharaja Bhawani Singh was the final titular ruler of Jaipur. Without a biological son, he adopted the son of his daughter, Diya Kumari.

5. The Royal Family of Jodhpur

The Royal Family of Jodhpur
5/5

The Rathore family, former rulers of Jodhpur, including Maharaja Gaj Singh and his family, reside in the majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Kapoor family's first hero, once Bollywood's top star, has more hits than Raj Kapoor, Ranbir, but now forgotten
5 royal families in India still taking their legacy forward
India's most hated actor, parents refused to name kids after him, was richer than superstars, still refused lead roles
This blockbuster was rejected by Kangana Ranaut, lead actress became chain smoker, gained 12 kilos, movie earned...
5 times Sobhita Dhulipala made heads turn in red carpet-ready outfits
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Who is Rizwan Ali, wanted ISIS terrorist arrested by Delhi Police ahead of Independence Day?
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews