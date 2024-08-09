5 royal families in India still taking their legacy forward

Despite the abolition of princely titles in 1971, the legacy of India's royal families continues through their enduring heritage and luxurious lifestyles.
Although the official reign of kings and royal families ceased in India after the government abolished princely titles in 1971, traces of their legacy endure. Today, a few Indian royal families continue to embrace a lifestyle steeped in heritage and luxury.
1. The Mewar Dynasty
The Mewar dynasty stands as one of India’s oldest and most significant royal bloodlines, with roots tracing back to ancestral figures like Maharana Pratap.
2. The Wadiyar Dynasty
The Wadiyars are among the wealthiest descendants of a royal lineage in India. After the passing of Srikantadatta Wadiyar in 2013, the Rajmata adopted Yaduveer Krishnadutta Chamaraj Wadiyar as their son, bestowing upon him the royal title.
3. Nawab of Pataudi
The late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, father of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, was the final nominal ruler of the Pataudi kingdom. He married actress Sharmila Tagore, and together they raised three children.
4. The Royal Family of Jaipur
Maharaja Bhawani Singh was the final titular ruler of Jaipur. Without a biological son, he adopted the son of his daughter, Diya Kumari.
5. The Royal Family of Jodhpur
The Rathore family, former rulers of Jodhpur, including Maharaja Gaj Singh and his family, reside in the majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace.