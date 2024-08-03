Search icon
5 richest families in world

Determining the exact ranking of the world's richest families can fluctuate due to various economic factors. However, based on recent estimates, here are five prominent families known for their immense wealth:

  Aug 03, 2024, 01:11 PM IST

1. Al Nahyan family (United Arab Emirates)

Al Nahyan family (United Arab Emirates): Renowned for their oil wealth and royal lineage, the Al Nahyan family is often considered the richest in the world.  

2. Walton family (United States)

Walton family (United States): Owners of Walmart, the world's largest retailer, the Waltons have amassed a substantial fortune.

3. Hermès family (France)

Hermes family (France): Known for their luxury fashion brand, Hermès, this family has built a significant wealth over generations.

4. Mars family (United States)

Mars family (United States): Owners of Mars Incorporated, a global leader in confectionery, pet food, and other food products, the Mars family is incredibly wealthy.

5. Al Thani family (Qatar)

Al Thani family (Qatar): As the ruling family of Qatar, with vast oil and gas reserves, the Al Thani family is among the world's wealthiest.  

Top 10 Richest Families in the World 2023 and Net Worth Details
www.jagranjosh.com

 

