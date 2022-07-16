5 photos that prove Mehreen Qazi, IAS Athar Aamir Khan are made for each other

IAS Athar Aamir Khan recently got engaged to Dr Mehreen Qazi and took to Instagram to share the engagement photos.

The second topper of the 2015 UPSC batch IAS Athar Aamir Khan recently got engaged to Dr Mehreen Qazi. He is the ex-husband of IAS Tina Dabi and is all set to marry Mehreen.

Athar shared a photo on his social media profile with #engagement. He got separated with IAS Tina Dabi who he divorced after being in marriage for two years.

The couple’s shared engagement photos on social media.