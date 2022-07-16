5 photos that prove Mehreen Qazi, IAS Athar Aamir Khan are made for each other

IAS Athar Aamir Khan recently got engaged to Dr Mehreen Qazi and took to Instagram to share the engagement photos.
The second topper of the 2015 UPSC batch IAS Athar Aamir Khan recently got engaged to Dr Mehreen Qazi. He is the ex-husband of IAS Tina Dabi and is all set to marry Mehreen.
Athar shared a photo on his social media profile with #engagement. He got separated with IAS Tina Dabi who he divorced after being in marriage for two years.
The couple’s shared engagement photos on social media.
1. Both are highly educated professionals
While Athar is a well-known IAS, Dr Mehreen is a doctor who hails from Kashmir like her fiancé.
2. Both have a great following on Instagram
Athar’s Instagram handle - @atharaamirkhan has a following of 704k and Mehreen’s Instagram handle - dr_mehreen has a following of more than 338k. Her Instagram bio describes herself as a ‘dreamer’ and a ‘achiever’.
3. Athar got married to Tina Dabi in 2018
His ex-wife Tina Dabi who he married on April 7, 2018 got married to Dr Pradeep Gawande who is also an IAS.
4. Dr Mehreen Qazi’s professional life
Dr Qazi is working at the Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre. She is fond of travelling and does lots of brand promotions on Instagram.
5. Athar’s professional status
Athar is currently posted as a municipal commissioner in Srinagar.