5 most isolated places in the world

1. Tristan da Cunha, British Overseas Territory
Tristan da Cunha is part of a group of volcanic islands, with the main island being Tristan da Cunha. The island has no airport, and the only way to reach it is by a six-day boat journey from South Africa. The community relies on fishing and agriculture for sustenance.
2. Pitcairn Island, British Overseas Territory
Pitcairn Island is the last British Overseas Territory in the Pacific and is home to just around 50 inhabitants, mostly descendants of the HMS Bounty mutineers. The island has limited internet access and relies on a supply ship that visits only a few times a year.
3. Ittoqqortoormiit, Greenland
Ittoqqortoormiit is one of the most remote settlements in Greenland, with a population of around 450 people. The town is known for its stunning Arctic landscapes, including glaciers and fjords. Ittoqqortoormiit is only accessible by helicopter or boat.
4. McMurdo Station, Antarctica
McMurdo Station is the largest research station in Antarctica, operated by the United States. It serves as a logistical hub for scientific research across the continent. The station has its own airfield and port for supply shipments.
5. Oymyakon, Russia
Oymyakon holds the record for the lowest temperature ever recorded in an inhabited location, reaching as low as -67.7°C (-89.9°F). The village has a small population and experiences extreme cold during winter, making it a challenging place to live.