5 . Who is the bad guy in Little Singham?

In partnership with Discovery Kids and Reliance Animation (a Reliance Entertainment Company), Rohit Shetty Picturez developed the animated action television series Little Singham in India. Rocky Cheetah is a villain who fights Little Singham and is half-human and half-cheetah. Rocky Cheetah was a regular person named Rocky before he met Khatarnak Khatri, who transformed him into a villain who was part cheetah and half human.