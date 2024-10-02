Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3111037
HomePhotos

5 largest private jets in the world

Here are the five largest private jets in the world.

  • Pavan Naidu
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Oct 02, 2024, 06:42 PM IST

Private jets symbolize luxury and come with a hefty price tag. While many private jets are compact, some are renowned for their impressive size. Let’s take a closer look at the five largest private jets in the world.

 

1. Boeing 747-8I

Boeing 747-8I
1/5

This VIP-configured jumbo jet is the largest private aircraft currently in operation. Measuring over 250 feet in length, it features two levels and can accommodate more than 400 passengers. With a range of approximately 9,000 miles, it is valued at around $400 million.

 

2. Airbus A380

Airbus A380
2/5

Owned by Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, this jet is regarded as the most expensive private aircraft in the world, with an estimated value exceeding $500 million. It is approximately 239 feet long.

 

3. Gulfstream G800

Gulfstream G800
3/5

This jet is equipped with a plasma-ionization clean air system that claims to make the air 100% pure. It is about 100 feet long and is priced around $72.5 million.

 

4. Boeing 787-8 VIP

Boeing 787-8 VIP
4/5

The Boeing 787-8 VIP measures 186 feet in length, with a cabin width of 18 feet and a total cabin space of 2,404 square feet. In its VIP configuration, the 787-8 has a range of 9,590 nautical miles (17,760 km).

 

5. Boeing 737 MAX 9

Boeing 737 MAX 9
5/5

The Boeing 737 MAX 9 is likely one of the most expensive jets in the world and is powered by two CFMI LEAP-18 engines. This aircraft, with MSN number 8401, has a range of up to 6,355 nautical miles (11,770 kilometers) for a single journey and measures 138 feet in length. It was recently bought by Mukesh Ambani.

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
10 thirst trap, sexy photos of Malaika Arora
Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri walk the ramp for Manish Malhotra at Namo Bharat event; see viral pics
5 SUV cars with highest ground clearance under Rs 10 lakh
5 largest private jets in the world
Cricketers to play multiple sports for their country
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Meet woman, who got Rs 6400000 job in IT tech giant of Bill Gates, not from IIT, IIM, she is...
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews