5 largest private jets in the world

Here are the five largest private jets in the world.
Private jets symbolize luxury and come with a hefty price tag. While many private jets are compact, some are renowned for their impressive size. Let’s take a closer look at the five largest private jets in the world.
1. Boeing 747-8I
This VIP-configured jumbo jet is the largest private aircraft currently in operation. Measuring over 250 feet in length, it features two levels and can accommodate more than 400 passengers. With a range of approximately 9,000 miles, it is valued at around $400 million.
2. Airbus A380
Owned by Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, this jet is regarded as the most expensive private aircraft in the world, with an estimated value exceeding $500 million. It is approximately 239 feet long.
3. Gulfstream G800
This jet is equipped with a plasma-ionization clean air system that claims to make the air 100% pure. It is about 100 feet long and is priced around $72.5 million.
4. Boeing 787-8 VIP
The Boeing 787-8 VIP measures 186 feet in length, with a cabin width of 18 feet and a total cabin space of 2,404 square feet. In its VIP configuration, the 787-8 has a range of 9,590 nautical miles (17,760 km).
5. Boeing 737 MAX 9
The Boeing 737 MAX 9 is likely one of the most expensive jets in the world and is powered by two CFMI LEAP-18 engines. This aircraft, with MSN number 8401, has a range of up to 6,355 nautical miles (11,770 kilometers) for a single journey and measures 138 feet in length. It was recently bought by Mukesh Ambani.